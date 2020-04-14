Homicide suspect turns self in

The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man April 9 at the Oak Leaf Gardens complex on New Castle's East Side has turned himself in to police.
The homicide was the second in the city within a month.
New Castle police, with help from the U.S. Marshals in Pittsburgh, arrested Juan Aviles Suarez, 33, on Monday morning when he turned himself in at the city police station. He is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 26-year-old Alfonso Eiram Santiago-Hernandez. He is accused of shooting Santiago-Hernandez several times after the two were in a quarrel around 7:45 p.m.
Both men lived in apartments on Pin Oak Drive where the shooting occurred at the entrance to one of the buildings.
Suarez fled after the shooting, police said, and despite officers' attempts to follow him, they lost sight of him. He was believed to have traveled into Youngstown.
According to a police account, friends of the wounded Santiago-Hernandez drove him in a private vehicle at high speed to UPMC Jameson Hospital, and police caught up with the car and escorted it there. He died in the hospital emergency room.
Police were able to identify Suarez as the suspect, from a surveillance video and from sources at the scene.
Suarez was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail without bond, pending his preliminary hearing which is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 22 in Central Court.
Chief Bobby Salem said the police are continuing to work on a case from March 24, when Andre Robinson, 25, of 802 Blaine St. was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a car in a parking lot at McGrath Manor on the city's West Side. Robinson was dead when police arrived, according to a report.
