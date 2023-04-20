New Castle police are searching for a Youngstown man who they believe shot Lance Louis in his car just before he crashed into a metal utility pole and the car caught fire early Wednesday.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Leighton Weaver, 20, who is accused of shooting the 42-year-old Louis once in the lower back while his white sedan was stopped in the 1000 block of Adams Street around 2:30 a.m.
Weaver reportedly was standing outside of the car when he fired a shot at Louis.
Weaver is charged with criminal homicide and multiple other counts in connection with Louis' death.
Louis, whose last address was Moore Avenue, had sped away after the shot was fired, and about four seconds later, his car struck a metal utility pole at South Cascade Street and Butler Avenue and burst into flames, according to New Castle police chief Bobby Salem.
Salem said the police spent all night unsuccessfully looking for Weaver, who also is wanted on warrants in Youngstown and is a past convicted felon who is not allowed to have a firearm.
A woman who was a passenger in Louis' vehicle suffered compound fractures to her legs and was taken to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital, Salem said. Her identity is being withheld during the investigation and her condition was unknown Thursday.
The New Castle Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Lawrence County Coroner Rich “R.J.” Johnson said he has ruled Louis' death a homicide, based on results of an autopsy performed Wednesday evening at Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver County.
Johnson said Louis died of a gunshot wound to the lower back, along with blunt force injuries he sustained in the crash.
He said one bullet was removed from Louis' body during the autopsy.
"It was a violent crash," Johnson said, and the post-mortem showed that Louis also had suffered multiple injuries, some of them severe, but his death is ruled as a homicide because the shooting apparently brought about the crash.
Salem said the police combed houses on Fern, Whippo, South Mill and other city streets where they thought Weaver might be hiding. Residents of the city's Lower East Side reported seeing swat teams in one neighborhood and police talking over loudspeakers that could be heard a block away during the night Wednesday.
According to a criminal complaint filed against Weaver, a man told police that Weaver, who goes by “T,” asked him to set up a meeting between him and Louis, and he got them to agree to meet at a house on Adams Street.
When Louis arrived, he refused to go inside the house, the report said. The man went outside to find Louis in his car with a female passenger, and Weaver standing at the driver's side window and with a handgun, he told police. Another man was with Weaver, the witness said.
He said he saw the gun in Weaver's hand and he went back into the house. Then he heard a gunshot and the vehicle speed off and he heard a crash, the complaint states. The man told police that he went back outside and looked down the street and saw Louis' car crashed at the intersection of Adams, Cascade Street and Butler Avenue, according to the paperwork.
The police reported that they interviewed the man who was with Weaver, and he told police that he had picked Weaver up from a house on South Mill Street, where Weaver had been staying for several days. He said he drove Weaver to Adams Street, and when they arrived, Louis was there in a car with a woman passenger.
He said he was present when Weaver shot Louis, and after the crash, he took Weaver back to the Mill Street residence. He described Weaver's gun as a black and chrome .38-caliber, and that Weaver still had it when he took him back to Mill Street. He identified Weaver from a photo array, police reported.
Louis was pronounced dead at UPMC Jameson Hospital after attempts to resuscitate him.
The police reported that they obtained video footage of the shooting incident from several houses on Adams Street.
Weaver in addition to the homicide charge is facing one count each of illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a gun without a license and recklessly endangering another person.
“We initially investigated this as a traffic accident," Salem said Thursday, but once they learned it was a possible homicide, the police assembled its major case team, a swat team and patrol.
Using interviews and a collection of videos, from where it started to ended, they determined what happened and that Weaver reportedly was involved, he said.
He said Weaver is not a stranger to Lawrence County, and he believes that Weaver and Louis had a dispute over the past several days.
“Last night we made numerous attempts to find and arrest Weaver, and we executed search warrants, and we're continuing to work hard to locate him,” Salem said Thursday. The police have not recovered the gun.
Anyone who has information about Weaver's whereabouts is asked to contact the city police detective's unit at (724) 656-3586, or leave a tip at www.newcastlepd.com.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.