Lawrence County officials say an inmate who spent four days at UMPC Presbyterian Hospital after his arrest was hospitalized for a pre-existing medical condition.
Their report dispels any unsubstantiated reports of a reported assault or other mishap inside the jail to homicide suspect Keegan Tyler Willis-King, who was arrested Jan. 31.
He is accused in the Ellwood City shooting death of 42-year-old Krista Knechtel, and in the shooting of her daughter, Cassidy Smith, 24, who remains hospitalized in critical condition in Youngstown.
Willis-King reportedly was transported by ambulance from the Lawrence County jail to the Pittsburgh hospital Friday for an illness that could not be handled in-house, Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel reported Wednesday. He was admitted for four days and was discharged Tuesday and sent back in the jail, she said.
"He had a health issue and went to the hospital," she said. "There was no assault. His injuries and medical condition were not as a result of anything that happening in the jail."
She said he had bruises from his altercation from the police during his arrest, but he suffered no injuries from within the jail system.
Spielvogel said two Lawrence County sheriff deputies were assigned to guard Willis-King at the hospital during his four days as a patient there. Because he is an inmate, his medical expenses will be covered by PrimeCare Medical, the county's in-house medical contractor at the jail.
PrimeCare, who evaluated Willis-King, recommended that he be taken to the hospital, she said.
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa affirmed that Willis-King's medical condition was the reason he went to the hospital.
The shooting of Knechtel and Smith occurred Jan. 30 in a third-floor apartment at 216 First St. where King had been living for several months as King's boyfriend, according to Ellwood City police.
Things turned violent and tragic around when Willis-King reportedly took out a gun and shot Knechtel multiple times in the face, according to an account from Ellwood City police. When Smith tried to call 911, Willis-King, standing nearby, he turned the gun on her and shot her in the head, leaving a bullet hole in the phone she was using, according to a police account of what happened. Police said both women's faces also appeared to have been bludgeoned with the gun.
An autopsy report said Knechtel had been shot five times in the face. Her cause of death was from multiple gunshot wounds and blunt force trauma to the face.
Smith was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital, where she was admitted to the trauma unit.
Lamancusa said Tuesday there has been no apparent change in Smith's condition since the shooting, and she remains hospitalized, unconscious in critical condition.
Willis-King is charged with homicide and criminal attempt to commit homicide, and is in the jail without bond.
His preliminary hearing, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been tentatively postponed until March 14 in Central Court. He is to be represented by the Lawrence County Public Defender's office.
He is considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
The Lawrence County Prison Board will convene for its regular meeting at noon Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.