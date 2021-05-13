Police called before for gunfire at Esposito's home Wednesday evening was not the first time recently that police were summoned to the 1010 bloc…

This story has been updated at 8:18 p.m. to indicate results of the autopsies.

Neighbors described 81-year-old Margret Kahrer as a sweet lady who sat on her porch and worked crossword puzzles and waved to people.

John Micco was known as "a gem" of a guy who didn't bother anyone and who would do anything for anyone in the neighborhood. Kevin Ross is known by his neighbors for cutting their lawns, even at houses that are in foreclosure, and is loved by most everyone.

The three Dewey Avenue residents were described as the three most harmless people on the street by neighbors — who didn't want their names mentioned for privacy's sake — when tragedy rocked their Croton area neighborhood Wednesday evening. New Castle police found Kahrer and Micco dead in their homes and Ross suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest.

New Castle police and a SWAT team raced up Croton Avenue with sirens screaming and converged on Dewey shortly after 7:50 p.m. after the reported shooting.

They arrested Louis Vincent Esposito, the accused killer of Kahrer, who is his mother, and Micco, his neighboring landlord. He also is accused of shooting Ross twice in the chest during an evening rage.

An agitated Esposito sat in the courtroom of District Judge Melissa A. Amodie Thursday, uttering that people were going kill him if he went to jail.

"I don't want to die," he said repeatedly in the courtroom, looking around to see who was listening. "I wanted to give my mother a beautiful funeral with a gold vault."

Esposito, 59, of 1019 Dewey Ave., was arraigned in court on two counts of homicide and one count each of attempted homicide and attempted escape.

When the judge told Esposito he was going to jail without bond, he refused to stand up and sheriff deputies were called to assist a New Castle officer in removing him from the courtroom.

An autopsy was performed late Thursday afternoon and showed both victims died of multiple stab wounds.

New Castle police chief Bobby Salem reported Thursday afternoon that Ross remained in St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital, where he was transported with gunshot wounds.

At the same time, two unrelated armed robberies were reported across town, sending New Castle police scurrying in opposite directions.

A criminal complaint filed by New Castle detectives details what happened in and around the duplex at 1017 and 1019 Dewey Ave., where Micco was the owner and landlord. Esposito lived with his 81-year-old mother in the townhouse apartment adjoining Micco's.

According to the court document, the police first received a report from a neighbor that Esposito had just shot Ross.

Ross told officers before he was taken to the hospital that Esposito had walked into his house and said, "Hey, Kevin, look at this shotgun I got from when my dad died."

Ross asked him, "What are you doing? That thing is loaded," the report said. Esposito then raised the rifle and and shot Ross twice in the chest at close range, according to the account Ross gave the police. Ross said Esposito then started laughing. Ross said he ran to a neighbor's house for help, the court papers state.

Story continues below video

The police said they did not know if Esposito was inside of Ross' house after the shooting or in his own apartment. They notified the Lawrence County District Attorney's Critical Incident Response Team, and meanwhile, they learned that there was no response coming from Micco's apartment as the duplex landlord, or from the apartment where Esposito lived. The response team entered Micco's apartment to check on his welfare and they found him dead, lying face-down in the kitchen, the report states.

A man, later identified as Esposito, was yelling for help from the basement, and officers sent him outside, where he told the police, "I'm the one you're looking for," the complaint states.

Officers found a doorway on the second-floor of Micco's house that led into Esposito's apartment next door, and they entered to find Esposito's mother dead inside, the report said.

During an interview at the police station, Esposito admitted to city police investigators that he shot Ross and had killed his mother and his landlord, according to the paperwork.

Toward the end of the interview, Esposito stood and tried to pull the fire alarm, then ran out of the interview room, trying to escape the police station. The officers caught him and put him in a cell, police reported.

The police obtained a search warrant for all three residences of Kahrer, Micco and Ross. One item seized was a doorbell camera connected to an iPhone, according to the complaint. The video footage shows Micco and Esposito in the kitchen together, then Micco took a phone call and was seen leaving the kitchen, then he returned. Esposito was still shown in the video as Micco re-entered the kitchen, then a few moments later, Micco was shown lying on the kitchen floor, police reported.

Salem said the police also recovered numerous other pieces of evidence from the scenes, including some weapons.

Lawrence County Deputy Coroner Anthony "Bo" DeCarbo said he arrived later at Dewey Avenue to examine the deceased after the police had cleared out both apartments and Esposito was in custody. He pronounced Micco dead at 10:25 p.m. and Kahrer at 10:50 p.m., he said.

"There were a lot of people on the street up there," he said. "That's a very close-knit neighborhood."

"Dewey Avenue is a quiet, family-oriented and a very safe neighborhood, in my opinion," Salem commented. "We get very few calls up there. What happened last night was a tragedy."

He credited the neighbors for rendering first aid and calling for the police. They also provided the police with a place to notify the victims' families.

And when strangers entered the neighborhood, the residents were tight-lipped about what happened.

"We appreciate the residents there cooperating, and everything they did," Salem said. "At this point our focus is on the prosecution and what exactly happened and why."

Salem said Dewey Avenue was shut down throughout the night Wednesday to Thursday morning during the investigation.

The New Castle Fire Department initially responded for first aid reasons, and the state police forensic unit assisted the city police in processing the crime scene.

Salem also acknowledged the surrounding police departments in the county that covered city police calls in the city while officers were responding to the Dewey Avenue incident and the reported robberies.

Suspects are considered innocent until legally determined or adjudicated to be guilty.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com