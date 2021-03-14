After nearly a three-week search, the suspect accused in the Feb. 16 shooting death of Lamar Johnson in Union Township is in custody in Tennessee, now a suspect in a fatal shooting and police chase there.

Police in Murfreesboro on Friday night arrested 25-year-old Markeace Devant Perkins, according to information received by Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Randy Guy. Perkins was wanted on a homicide warrant for the killing of Johnson, and the state police had been searching for him since the shooting with the help of PA Crime Stoppers.

Attempts to reach Murfreesboro police officials about the Friday shooting in their town were unsuccessful Sunday.

WKRN.com Crime Tracker in Tennessee, and the local newspaper, both reported that a man was shot and killed and another person was grazed by a bullet Friday night in Murfreesboro. The story states that the suspect, who was not named, fled from police in a stolen car and led police on a chase that ended in a crash. The driver of the car caused four crashes before he was ultimately arrested, the report said.

Local authorities have said they learned that was the incident in which Perkins is a suspect.

Guy confirmed that he learned from authorities in Murfreesboro that Perkins was involved in a pursuit there Friday night and that he is in the Rutherford County jail.

Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said that Perkins is being held in Tennessee on a $1 million bond on homicide and attempted homicide charges.

In order to return him to Lawrence County for prosecution on the Union Township homicide, the county would have to enter into an agreement between states, possibly a governor's warrant between two governor offices, he said. He said that in all likelihood, Tennessee authorities would probably prosecute Perkins first, then he would be returned here. In that case, the homicide charges locally might be temporarily withdrawn to avoid his release under rule 600, the state statute that grants a suspect a speedy trial.

Story continues below video

"All that is kind of up in the air at this point," Lamancusa said Sunday. Meanwhile, local authorities are awaiting more details in the Tennessee incident.

State police in New Castle, who are investigating the Union Township case, believe Perkins and Johnson were shooting at each other when Johnson was fatally hit by gunfire outside of a house on Grandview Avenue. They reported finding shell casings and bullet holes in two separate vehicles there, according to a criminal complaint.

They arrived at the scene to find Johnson, 33, of 105 N. Lee Ave., lying dead outside of his black Mercedes Benz in the yard. They turned the investigation over to the state police, and the state police major case team later charged Perkins with criminal homicide, prohibited possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon following the shooting.

They reported that Perkins had fled from there with Johnson's estranged wife in a Jeep, and he had been at large since then, until his arrest Friday in Tennessee. The location of Johnson's wife remains undisclosed.

An autopsy revealed that Johnson died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson.

The police noted in the complaint that criminal records for Perkins show he is prohibited from having a gun.

Brother of wanted homicide suspect charged with drug possession A family member of a North Hill man wanted for a homicide in Union Township is in the Lawren…

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com