Homicide, CVS robbery hearing postponed

The attorneys, the suspect and a couple of witnesses were seated in the courtroom Wednesday, but the preliminary hearing for Jordan Perretti's homicide and CVS pharmacy robbery charges did not proceed.
Perretti, 38, of Lathrop Street is charged in the Feb. 6 shooting death of Jason Miles, 39, of New Castle, who was found dead in an alley behind Marshall Avenue, shot several times in the face.
Perretti also is the suspect charged in an armed robbery of the CVS Pharmacy on East Washington Street the day before the homicide. More than 2,000 Xanax pills were reported stolen when a gun-toting suspect entered the store wearing a patch over his eye and threatened the pharmacist for the pills, according to a criminal complaint.
Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa is prosecuting both cases and asked for the continuance of Perretti's hearing to assure availability of additional witnesses.
The hearing is scheduled to resume at 1 p.m. April 6 in Courtroom 1 of the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas before a district judge, to be determined.
Perretti is charged with criminal homicide and prohibited possession of a firearm in connection with Miles' death, and he faces one count each of robbery and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in connection the pharmacy heist.
Perretti is in the Lawrence County jail without bond.
An autopsy performed on Miles at the Heritage Valley Health System by a forensic pathologist confirmed multiple gunshot wounds to the head were the cause of his death.
The police noted that Perretti had been convicted in July 2017 of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, which classifies him as unable to possess a gun.
Perretti was represented in court Thursday by defense attorney Nathan Louis Bible of Beaver County.
A GoFundMe page established by Miles' family to raise funds for his funeral expenses so far has reached $3,790 in donations toward its $10,000 goal.
