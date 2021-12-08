The Cascade Galleria, formerly known as the Towne Mall, will be full again this weekend with a pop-up Hometown Holiday Market this weekend.
More than 75 vendors, artisans, small business, crafters, food tables and more will be in the building from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Attendees will find unique holiday gift ideas among crafters, boutiques, jewelry, bakeries, face painting, coffee, tea, chocolates, wine, collectables, popcorn, massages, beer, T-Shirts, cosmetics, candles, home décor, natural pet treats, alpaca items, candy, Etsy owners and much more. The full list of entrepreneurs can be found at www.FeolaEntertainment.com.
Santa Claus will be visiting the mall each day from 5 to 8 p.m., but people should bring their own camera. Family horse and carriage rides will be available for purchase on Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m., touring groups of four through some of the downtown city holiday lights.
The carriage rides are provided by Misty Lane Farms Performance Horses and reservations are recommended by calling (724) 283-5614. The PA CareerLink will also be offering a mini job fair in one corridor.
