Almost five months after they burned, the remains of two homes on the Lower East Side still stand.
“I think they look terrible,” said Fire Chief David Joseph.
The New Castle Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at a vacant home located at 602 Chestnut St. at around 11 p.m. on July 25. The fire then spread next door to 604 Chestnut St. Both homes were unoccupied.
When the smoke from the fire cleared, both 602 and 604 Chestnut St. had suffered irreparable fire damage.
“I’ve seen them (burnt homes) go a week, and I’ve seen them sit for a year,” said Joseph. “Some of them (landlords) take care it, some they’re just eyesores for months.”
After a structure fire, the city tries to have either the structure’s insurance company or owner pay for demolition, but when the efforts are deemed unsuccessful, the city will knock it down themselves when the home becomes an eyesore, nuisance and danger, according to Joseph.
“As far as the fire department, we don’t really have any control over that (how or when they structures get demolished),” said Joseph.
According to Joseph, it’s up to the city’s code enforcement to take the next steps in the process after the fire is put out.
According to New Castle’s Health Officer and supervisor for code enforcement Patrick McGuire, neither house had insurance, so it fell on the city to find the funds to demolish them.
During last Thursday night’s New Castle City Council meeting, a contract with Siegel Excavating LLC in the amount of $51,500 for the CDBG Demolition Project was approved.
Those funds will be used to demolish the homes within the first three months of next year depending on weather conditions, according to McGuire.
“It’s about five to six thousand dollars per house (to demolish),” said McGuire.
Joseph noted when homes become an “emergency demolition,” it gets demolished immediately.
According to Joseph, the fire was investigated, and the police did question a suspect. He is not aware of what occurred with the investigation after that.
Police Chief Bobby Salem stated the fire was ruled an arson, and Paul Maldonado, 41, of 411 Pine St. was arrested after the police were granted a search warrant to Maldonado’s home for video surveillance tapes. The video showed Maldonado walking over to the house before firefighters arrived to the home engulfed in flames, according to the criminal complaint.
“Just my personal observation, when you complain, it (burnt homes) gets taken down,” said Joseph.
