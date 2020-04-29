A homeless man is in the Lawrence County jail after officers found heroin in his pocket while trying to arrest him during a hotel room disturbance, according to a Shenango Township police report.
Shenango police have charged Myron Trahern Gardner, 29, in connection with the disturbance that was reported around 2:15 a.m. April 22 at the hotel on Route 422.
According to a criminal complaint, a hotel employee told officers that a man and woman had been arguing in one of the rooms. The police identified the man as Gardner, who was wanted on a bench warrant by the New Castle police. Gardner fought and struggled with the police, and they used a Taser to subdue and arrest him, the report said. He told police that he had “dog food,” a street name for heroin, in his pocket.
The police confiscated 12.3 grams of suspected heroin, a cell phone and cash from his pockets.
He is charged with possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and resisting arrest in connection with the incident.
He was arraigned on the Shenango Township charges on Monday by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $100,000 bond.
He also was wanted on a bench warrant from the county sheriff’s department.
Gardner, formerly of Randolph Street, additionally has pending drug and assault-related charges stemming from a similar incident in New Castle when he was accused of assaulting a woman at his home the night of April 9 last year. According to a separate criminal complaint filed last year, police found bags containing eight grams of suspected heroin and 15.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine in his clothing at the time.
