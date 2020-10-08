A homeless man is in the Lawrence County jail, suspected of stealing items out of parked vehicles.
New Castle police arrested Robert E. Grim Jr., 36, after receiving a report Saturday that items had been stolen out of a vehicle on Wallace Avenue. The police found the items in the bushes nearby.
They saw a man, later identified as Grim, walking around 4 a.m. on Mills Way near Young Street and hid among some hedges when he saw the police, according to a criminal complaint.
Police stopped Grim and learned that he was wanted on a bench warrant and they arrested him, finding three Xanax pills in his sock, the report said. Grim told police that he had been sleeping on the fourth floor of the parking garage downtown and his backpack was there. Police found two backpacks there and found two wallets with identification and debit cards belonging to someone else, along with many other items that had been reported stolen from vehicles, the complaint states.
Grim is charged with loitering and prowling at night, theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, theft and possession of a controlled substance. He is in the Lawrence County jail on the bench warrant, and his hearing on the new charges is pending.
