A 1944 graduate of Shenango High School recently got the chance to revisit her alma mater.
Anne “Alfredo” Leone, 96, of Austintown, Ohio, has fond memories of her days in the district and still has a picture of her sixth-grade class and tells stories about it to her family.
Leone’s family and friends organized a visit and tour of the elementary school this month for her, with Leone noting how much the district has changed over the years.
“It was a wonderful visit. It was great to have her back,” said elementary school Principal Adam Vincent. “I just wanted to make it special to her to come back to her alma mater.”
Vincent said Leone, who originally grew up in the Shenango area, was the warmest and kindest person, talking to everyone about her time in the district, thanks to her great memory.
He said back when she attended and graduated, the entire district, grades kindergarten through 12, was all housed in one three-story building, which is the current elementary school.
Vincent said he explained to her all of the renovations and construction projects that took place in the district since the 1950s, something he said she was amazed to hear about.
However, there are some elements from her time at the district that are still around, which includes the flooring and oak rails in the stairwells.
The original hardwood floor “S” from the original gym is framed and hung in the current gym as well.
Vincent said she enjoyed taking the elevator up to the third floor, which allowed her to see the rest of the district campus, including Shenango Junior-Senior High School and the football field.
To end the visit, Vincent said Leone was given the chance to recreate her picture of her sixth grade class by taking a picture with the district’s current sixth grade class.
He said not only was she appreciative of that, but she got along real well with the students and vice versa.
“It was like grandma was there,” Vincent said.
Vincent said Leone can come back anytime to the district, stating they would be happy to host her again.
“She’s part of the Wildcat family forever,” Vincent said.
