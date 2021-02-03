A small viewership for the first of two Home Rule public hearings Wednesday night left commission members reiterating the importance of the charter for New Castle.
The public hearings are geared toward educating city residents about the charter and answering questions
"Please try to encourage your peers to come, get involved because this is a major decision and a major opportunity for us and we can't miss the boat here," commission secretary Marco Bulisco said.
Viewers accessing the meeting by Zoom ranged from four to 19, however a simultaneous live stream hosted by New Castle News garnered a maximum of 34 participants in peak viewership as well as more than 660 total views as of Wednesday night.
February is the final month to make any changes before the commission submits the complete charter to the county's elections office in time for the May referendum vote. A copy of the drafted charter will be posted on the city's website after a review from the city's solicitor's office.
One of the city's Act 47 coordinators, Debby Grass of Grass Root Solutions, submitted the only question answered Wednesday. Grass asked how the transition period would start if the charter passed.
Consultant Michael Silvestri said it would take approximately four years for all of the changes outlined in the charter to take effect, but some could be implemented immediately.
If city residents vote to adopt the charter in May, it would take effect in January 2022. A mayor, elected in November 2023, would assume the office in January 2024. Two incumbent members of the council, whose terms began in January 2022, would continue to serve their full terms. Three council members would then be elected for four-years terms beginning in January 2024. A final council member would be elected to serve a two-year term beginning in January 2024.
Previously, the city’s Act 47 coordinators expressed the belief the city will enter receivership after exiting Act 47 in August 2024 if a charter is not adopted in May. Upon entering receivership, the state appoints a receiver to draft a recovery plan, which outlines the steps to create financial solvency by any means necessary, without the advisement of local government officials.
"The citizens of New Castle were going crazy over the garbage ordinance," Bulisco said. "Can you imagine (what) the citizens will do when we have to deal with a receiver?" It's going to be crazy."
Bulisco continued, "Please, we don't want to deal with a receiver. It'd be like a 100 garbage ordinances."
The final forum will be held virtually via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10. Residents interested in attending the meeting can go online to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85079276373?pwd=b2lhdGk2VUFBV1IwL2VtaUk3WnBGdz09. The link is also available on the city's website. Those who wish to speak are asked to email the commission at newcastlehrc@gmail.com. Opportunities to register to speak will also be available during the hearing. The commission also has bi-monthly meetings with a public comment portion.
