Home Rule vice chair announces bid for city council

Eric Ritter, 32, a resident of New Castle’s East Side, announced he will be seeking one of two New Castle city council seats in the May 18 primary election.
Ritter, his wife, Lacy and their two children live in a home they bought from the city’s demolition list, having renovated the property and restoring it to the property tax rolls. He is the owner of EGR Home Services, a home improvement company that provides construction and landscaping services.
Ritter was elected to the city’s Home Rule Commission in November 2019 and is its vice chairman. He also serves on the city zoning hearing board of appeals.
The terms of city council president Tom Smith and Tim Fulkerson will expire at the end of 2021. City voters will elect two candidates in November.
