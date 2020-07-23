New Castle’s Home Rule Commission unanimously voted to proceed with drafting a charter during its Wednesday night meeting.
“It’s necessary,” commission member Michael Tempesta said.
Chairwoman Susan Linville agreed, saying “I think it’s very necessary.”
A home rule charter is a local constitution in which aspects such as the structure of government and taxing are molded by the commission to fit the needs of the community.
The commission will spend the next five months writing the charter in conjunction with its two consultants, Tobias Cordek and Michael Silvestri of Public Partners LLC of Pittsburgh.
The charter will go to a referendum vote on May 18, 2021.
After the vote was taken to pursue a charter, each commission member had time to voice his or her opinion on how to move forward.
“The work that we’re doing is pretty tough,” commission member Marco Bulisco. “I commend everybody for being up here because it’s not as easy as everyone thinks it is.”
Bulisco went on to say he is in favor of keeping the city’s current government structure.
The city has a strong mayor format with a five-member council who are all elected at-large.
Linville disagreed, saying she believes strong mayors have too much power and having council members elected from each city ward would give residents better representation.
Both Bulisco and Linville agreed to have term limits for elected positions and that eliminating the city controller and treasurer positions was a possibility.
“As far as where I stand right now,” commission member Richard Conti said, “I’m not sure about the city as far as the mayor or manager position.”
Conti went on to say he hears city residents’ opinions and opposition to home rule every day as he works as a city police officer. He believes the sometimes contentious relationship between the mayor and council is a good thing.
Cordek and Silvestri presented a conclusive report before the vote on the research the commission members have conducted since forming last November.
More than 420 people responded to a survey published by the commission. According to the data, most respondents would prefer a mayor, a seven-member council and taxes to be distributed between property and earned income.
If the charter passes in May 2021, the city would enter a transition period of switching over to the charter.
If it fails, the city would have until the end of 2022 — when it must exit Act 47 — to make up for an almost $2 million revenue hole that will be created once the city loses the ability to levy increased earned income taxes allowed in Act 47.
Under the third-class city code, only property tax can be increased or decreased as the earned income tax percentage rate is capped at 1 percent.
Under home rule, the commission would have the ability to write laws allowing different tax avenues to be flexible instead of relying solely on property tax.
If the charter fails and the city does not fill the revenue hole, the state could possibly step in to send the city into receivership.
