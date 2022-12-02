New Castle will formally switch to a Home Rule-style of government in 2023, setting off many changes at city hall.
Under Home Rule, a city administrator — Mayor Chris Frye was hired to this position last month — oversees all city departments, while the “mayor” position will simply be the head of city council.
Council will also have the option to appoint a new sixth council member, which would bring the total number of council members to seven, including the mayor.
During its organizational meeting the week of Jan. 2, council will appoint a deputy mayor from council to serve in the mayor’s role in their absence much the way a council vice president would have before.
The mayor’s seat is up for election in the May 2023 primary, as well as four seats on council. The four-year terms of President MaryAnne Gavrile, Patsy Cioppa and Bryan Cameron end next year, while the new sixth position will be on the ballot for a two-year term. Eric Ritter and David Ward will still have two years left on their terms.
Council has until Feb. 15 of a municipal election year to change the salary of council and the mayor, which would be effective in January the following year.
Following is a more detailed look at how city hall will operate in 2023.
Frye will resign as mayor by Jan. 1 to become the city’s first administrator after council voted on his one-year contract during its special Nov. 18 meeting.
According to his one-year agreement, his contract shall begin on Jan. 1, 2023, and terminate at the conclusion of city council’s organizational meeting in January 2024. The pact can be extended for two years by council vote to end at council’s organizational meeting in January 2026.
As the city administrator, Frye is considered an exempt, salaried, at-will employee to be paid an annual salary of $110,000 with no benefits and is expected to work at least 40 hours a week, but be available 24/7.
He may resign at any time, or can be terminated at any time either for a failure to fully perform or be unable to perform his duties, or from criminal acts including fraud, misappropriation, embezzlement or theft.
In the event Frye is terminated for just cause, or voluntarily resigns, his salary would end on his last day of employment.
If he is terminated for any reason other than just cause, the city will pay a severance package in an amount equal to the amount of the salary remaining between the date of termination and the expiration of the contract. His remaining salary would be paid to his family or estate in the event of his passing.
“If he is terminated for any reason other than cause, he would get the severance,” city Solicitor Ted Saad said. “If (city council) just decides politically they don’t want him any more, he gets his severance. If he gets fired for cause because he does something wrong or he voluntarily resigns, he gets whatever he is entitled to through his last day of pay.”
Frye will receive 20 vacation days and 15 sick/personal days per calendar year.
The administrator is hired by council as a non-voting position in charge of all departments and hires, fires and oversees the yearly budget, among other responsibilities.
The administrator will receive a yearly evaluation in November, but ones could be done more often.
Gavrile said as part of Frye’s contract, she wants him to write a daily log of his work and make a monthly report at council meetings, plus turn in a timesheet of the number of hours worked in a week.
It takes four “yes” votes of council to hire or fire an administrator, solicitor or a department head.
