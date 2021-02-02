With the charter's completion on the horizon, New Castle's Home Rule Commission scheduled its first public information session for Wednesday night geared toward educating city residents about the charter and answering questions.
"We welcome questions," said Marco Bulisco, commission secretary. "We want people to communicate with us and get involved because this is really a major decision for the future of the city."
The forum will be held virtually by Zoom at 6 p.m. Residents interested in attending the meeting can go online to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85079276373?pwd=b2lhdGk2VUFBV1IwL2VtaUk3WnBGdz09. The link is also available on the city's website. Those who wish to speak are asked to email the commission at nchrc@gmail.com. Opportunities to register to speak will also be available during the hearing. Another public forum will occur at 6 p.m. Feb. 10, also on Zoom. The commission has bi-monthly meetings with a public comment portion.
Upon exiting Act 47 in August 2024, increased tax benefits the city earns since entering the fiscally distressed designation in 2007 would stop, creating a multimillion-dollar revenue hole. City officials would be tasked with finding recurring revenue to replace the lost tax dollars unless residents voted in favor of adopting a charter.
Under a charter, the city would gain the ability to raise and lower earned income tax. Income like social security benefits, pensions and annuities would not be taxed, but salaries, wages and tips would be. Under the third class city code, the city only has the ability to raise and lower property taxes.
The goal would be take some of the burden off of property owners who suffer from the city's ability to only raise property taxes, Bulisco said. Chairwoman Sue Linville also reiterated the charter would not create any new taxes as the city already collects earned income taxes and at a higher rate.
"We're trying to keep the taxes low as much as we can," she said.
Previously, the city’s Act 47 coordinators expressed belief the city will enter receivership after exiting Act 47 if a charter is not adopted. Upon entering receivership, the state appoints a receiver to draft a recovery plan, which outlines the steps to create financial solvency by any means necessary, without the advisement of local government officials.
"We really hope people can come get involved and get their questions out there so that we can pass this," Bulisco said.
Commission members opted to expand city council to seven members in the new charter as well as transition the mayor's position onto the council and hire a city administrator to oversee day to day duties.
Bulisco indicated the new mayor position would be more focused on community development development and becoming a "people's mayor."
"It's very difficult for someone to enact or get to work on their agenda when they're stuck in their office handling mundane issues," he said.
Some of the mayor's new duties include becoming the head of the council, fielding complaints from city residents, spurring economic development and representing the city in intergovernmental settings.
The mayor would also have a vote on the council.
The council would hire a city administrator under a two-year contract based upon education and relevant experience, and could be removed by a majority vote. Some of the position’s duties include executing ordinances, supervising city staff, submitting an annual budget and preparing agendas for council meetings.
If city residents vote to adopt the charter in May, it would take effect in January 2022. A transition period would then commence. A mayor, elected in November 2023, would assume the office in January 2024. Two incumbent members of the council, whose terms began in January 2022, would continue to serve their full terms.
Three council members would then be elected for four-years terms beginning in January 2024. A final council member would be elected to serve a two-year term beginning in January 2024. All following council members would serve four-year terms.
The mayor would also serve a four-year term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.