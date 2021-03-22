The New Castle Home Rule Study Commission is hosting an open house April 8 at The Confluence downtown.
The event will last from 6 to 8 p.m. and coincide with the regular music at The Confluence on Thursday nights. Commission members will be available to answer questions and copies of the charter will be available.
The charter will appear on the May 18 primary ballot with city residents voting yes or no on its adoption.
Adoption of the 38-page charter would give the city greater ability to raise and lower earned income tax in order to regain revenue that will be lost upon exiting Act 47 in August 2024. Income like social security benefits, pensions and annuities would not be taxed, but salaries, wages and tips would be. Under the third class city code — which the city currently follows — the city only has the ability to raise and lower property taxes.
