Home rule study commission candidates host town hall

As the days near closer to Election Day, the home rule charter and ballot question looms in the not-so-far-away distance.
That’s why the Make A Difference for New Castle slate of seven candidates for the home rule charter study commission held a public town hall meeting Wednesday night at the Third Presbyterian Church along East Washington Street.
Leading the nearly two-hour event was Dr. Larry Keller of Cleveland State University, who spoke for an hour about the different forms of city government and how they would operate.
Currently, New Castle has a strong mayor-council government style under which the mayor has veto power and the authority to create a budget. Other forms of government include a weak mayor (in which the mayor has less power), a commission and a commission-council.
On Nov. 5, city voters will be tasked with giving a “yes” or “no” vote to study the different forms of government and which would be best for New Castle — the city’s form of government will not change on Nov. 5 — under the Act 47 guidelines.
Voters then will have the opportunity to vote for seven volunteer members to appoint to the home rule charter study commission.
Should the “yes” vote be declared a winner, the seven-person committee will begin meeting.
“Sad to say, charter commissions are not the most exciting things on Earth,” Keller said, adding most meetings are lightly attended.
Keller, a professor emeritus of public administration at Cleveland State, has worked on about 30 charter and charter-review commissions, including two in Pennsylvania in Farrell and Greenville.
Keller said Greenville received a grant to pay for the study commissions’ expenses — like office supplies or clerical staff. He added there is a provision under law for study commissions to receive grant money to pay for budget items.
In New Castle, 11 residents are running for the seven-seat study commission. Make a Difference for New Castle is running as a seven-person slate of candidates, which includes Mary Burris, Michael Dely, Susan Linville, Paul Neubecker, Eric Ritter, Michael Tempesta and Meranda Zeronas. Also running for the study commission are Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo, Shannon Crisci-Brock, Marco Bulisco and Richard Conti. Mastrangelo’s third term as city mayor expires in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.