New Castle's Home Rule Commission reviewed survey results during its Wednesday night meeting.
"This is really informative," chairwoman Susan Linville said. "We seem to have a variety of opinions here, which is probably good."
An online survey for city residents to express their opinions about the city's government structure and effectiveness was released in late May. More than 180 residents have taken it thus far, but the commission hopes for at least 500 participants.
The survey will remain open for at least another month and can be completed by going online to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/S8P2KSY or through the city's website. Paper copies also will be available at city hall beginning Monday.
Michael Silvestri, one of the commission's consultants, reviewed the data with the commission. They included:
•The top three most important characteristics in the city government were financial responsibility, responsiveness to residents and transparency.
•Respondents said the mayor is the most responsive to their requests for services or complaints.
•Over 45 percent of respondents said the city was "somewhat effective" in responding to request for services or complaints.
•Respondents overwhelmingly voted in favor of having a tax structure mixing both earned income tax (EIT) and real estate tax.
•The difference of percentages of respondents who preferred a five-person or seven-person city council and those that preferred a mayor or city manager were slim. A seven-member council pulled ahead by 2 percent and mayor pulled ahead by 6 percent.
Linville said some of the closer answers, such as the number of council members and mayor or city manager, may be within the margin of error.
Silvestri also recapped two interviews that he and commission members had with city controller William Panella and treasurer Gina Villani.
Panella, Silvestri said, didn't see a need for the elected position of controller since the duties could be done by other city employees and an auditor. Villani disagreed.
Silvestri noted Villani takes city records home to work on when she's not at city hall.
Linville and commission member Gary Bucci said they were uncomfortable with that practice and noted that would be something they'd address if the commission decided to draft a charter.
The commission also has interviewed other city employees in recent months and will interview Mayor Chris Frye during its next meeting at 6 p.m. June 24 in city hall.
The commission will vote during its 6 p.m. July 22 meeting whether to draft a charter.
