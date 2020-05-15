New Castle's Home Rule Commission reviewed methods to better distribute information and communicate with city residents about the charter process.
The commission has 12 months remaining of an 18-month allowance to determine whether to draft a charter that could transition city government from a strong mayor-council approach to another form tailored to New Castle's specific needs.
The commission has been advised by the city's Act 47 coordinators and others that public participation and education will play a vital role in the success of the commission's goals.
According to a document created by Deborah Grass, a consultant for PFM, the city's Act 47 coordinators, the commission should make a decision whether to draft the charter by Aug. 30. The remaining time would be used to actually write the document.
Grass noted that although she gathered typical education methods used by other commissions, it was up to the city's commission members to decide which strategies they would like to implement.
"There may be things in here that you don't want to do," Grass said. "There may be things that I missed, so I was just trying to fill it in to give you something to react to so it certainly needs work, and it's a really early draft."
Some of the strategies in which the commission showed interest include drafting a press release, providing an informational document to voters, conducting an online survey and filming information videos.
The first of the videos, according to commission member Shannon Crisci-Brock, would be a "setup" for the future videos filmed in a documentary-style. The rest of the videos would have a different take.
"I think that they should be more, I don't want to say entertaining, but we want to get everyone's attention," Crisci-Brock said. "If it's just somebody on there talking about Home Rule, I don't think that many people are going to tune in because it is kind of boring."
"I think that we need to make it a little more entertaining, I guess, so people will tune in and watch."
One of the issues commission member Marco Bulisco sees the commission having to overcome by creating the educational videos is the notion that drafting the charter will raise city residents' taxes.
After residents viewed videos and documents to educate themselves on the process, an online survey would become available for city residents to voice their opinions about the city's government and tax structure.
Since the commission formed following last November's election, members have interviewed city employees, New Castle City Council members, former mayor Anthony Mastrangelo and others from cities ruled by charters to gain more knowledge about what works and what does not in both structures of government.
The commission has also hired a Pittsburgh-based consulting company to aid it during the 18-month process. The consultant fees will be paid for by a grant through the Department of Community and Economic Development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.