BY MARIA BASILEO
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Members of New Castle’s Home Rule Commission vowed to educate away criticisms received from local leaders prompting voters to reject its drafted charter.
A billboard funded by Disability Options Network (DON) on East Washington Street reads, “Say “NO” to Home Rule — it’s your community and your choice! Home Rule = increased taxation and less accountability.”
The Home Rule commission members encouraged the public to review the charter when it’s finished and vowed not to go back and forth with those who speak out against its passage, but rather educate the public in a positive light with talking points about the charter directly.
“I think if we wait until we send this to the solicitor, we’re going to be behind the eight ball,” member Marco Bulisco said. “We need to start getting in touch with people now.”
The commission determined the dates for public hearings aimed at educate city residents on the charter as well as answer questions. The first public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3 and Feb. 10. The meetings will be virtual, and the meeting links are not yet available.
Terri Cunkle, local government specialist with the Department of Community and Economic Development, suggested members considered meeting with DON to hear its concerns.
Commission consultant Toby Cordek picked out 14 areas — including purchasing, contracts and budgeting — in the new charter that address accountability more efficiently than the third-class city code.
Cordek said the adoption of a charter and increased taxes are not directly related. Municipalities raise taxes because of revenue shortfalls, more expenditures or other reasons, he continued.
Under the third-class city code, the city only has the ability to raise and lower property taxes. If the charter is adopted, the city would gain flexibility in raising or setting its earned income tax. Incomes like social security benefits, pensions and annuities would not be taxed, but salaries, wages and tips would be.
Earned income tax is collected at a higher rate since the city entered Act 47 in 2007 in order to create more revenue. Once the city exits Act 47 in 2024, the tax rate must come back down, creating a multimillion dollar revenue hole. If the charter is not adopted, city officials will need to find recurring revenue to replace the tax.
Previously, the city’s Act 47 coordinators expressed belief the city will enter receivership after exiting Act 47 if a charter is not adopted.
The billboard also appears to fail compliance with campaign advertising rules after council president Tom Smith reached out to Lawrence County elections director Ed Allison on Wednesday. Allison said he contacted the agency to address the “advertisement deficiency” and also advised it must file a campaign finance report for “their effort to influence a ballot issue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.