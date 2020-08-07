New Castle's Home Rule Commission took to Zoom twice this week to interview officials in cities that have adopted charters to gain insight on different government structures and policies.
The commission unanimously voted to pursue writing a charter during their July 22 meeting. The members - in conjunction with their two consultants - will spend the next five months drafting the charter - a local Constitution. City residents will vote in May 2021 whether to adopt it.
On Tuesday, the commission spoke with Altoona Mayor Matt Pacifico, Easton Mayor Sal Panto and Marla Marcinko, Sewickley's borough manager and formerly Altoona's city manager.
"I think the purpose of Home Rule is to create flexibility that isn't provided in the state code," Pacifico said.
Pacifico was first elected as mayor in 2013. In 2015, he was re-elected as a full-time mayor - which was a newly-created position after the charter was adopted in 2013. Two years later, Altoona successfully exited Act 47.
Altoona chose to keep their structure as a council-city manager structure, but also add a full-time mayor who chairs the council and has a vote.
"The intent of the study commission when they drafted our charter was for the mayor to be a lobbyist for the city," he said.
Instead of being "bogged down" with day-to-day operations, Pacifico travels to Harrisburg and Washington D.C. to give Altoona "a seat at the table."
"I've worked in some good Home Rule communities, and I've worked in some that've been not so good," said Marcinko, who has served as borough manager since April 2019.
Marcinko cautioned the commission when choosing a government structure as she recalled West Deer's charter. In that charter, residents voted to elect a township manager. Since the position was elected, the position wasn't based upon professional municipal experience and skill sets.
"The challenge in that case for the township was that they really didn't have any control of that individual necessarily given that they were an elected official," she said. "I think that when you are looking at how you write your charter and how that is structured, I think that those are kind of things you want to keep in mind as to where you, kind of, lodge that control over basic operating, day-to-day operating for the municipality."
West Deer residents voted to change this stipulation in a referendum vote soon after.
"You really want to, ideally, think about how you structure this in the best way that makes sense for your specific community," she continued.
Panto, who has been the mayor since 2008, advised the commission on the structure Easton's commission chose.
"I will tell you that mayor-in-council form of government with me as a strong mayor and city administrator has worked very well," he said.
Panto sits on council as the chairman and has a vote. There are six other elected members on city council.
The city formerly operated under a strong-mayor form, and had a five-member council.
After adopting the charter, the city raised their earned income tax (EIT) to 1.95 percent. Under the third-class city code - which the city currently follows - there is one percent cap on EIT.
When Easton's EIT was raised, the city had $4 million of debt.
"That's helped us," he said. "There's no doubt about it."
On Wednesday, the commission spoke with Nancy Freenock, city manager of Warren, Pa.
"I'm pretty autonomous, however, I would say that I keep (city council) informed about any issue that that has the ability to become volatile," said Freenock, who has served as the city manager since August 2012.
Maurice Cashman is Warren, Pa.'s part-time mayor. He also is chairman of city council and has a vote. There are six other elected members on council.
The home rule commission will have its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
