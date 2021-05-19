The structure of New Castle’s government will begin to change after the Home Rule referendum passed by gaining 60 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s referendum.
The yes-or-no vote, appearing only on ballots of city voters, unofficially passed 1,614 to 1,072.
“We feel good,” secretary Marco Bulisco said after an election night dinner with fellow commission members. “We all feel proud of the work that we had to do over the last 18 months. It wasn’t easy. We weren’t paid.”
A transition team will now be formed consisting of commission members, council members and the public, which will then write the administrative code.
“The seven of us worked really hard for 18 months and put together a proposal that we thought the citizens were going to favor and obviously, they did,” Bulisco said. “We’re glad to start a new chapter in the city of New Castle.”
Of the major changes, council will add a sixth member in January 2023. Mayor Chris Frye will continue with his first term in all his capacities. The winner of the November 2023 mayoral election will then become a seventh member of city council and will act as the council president.
The elected mayor’s position after November 2023 includes talking with residents, spearheading economic development and representing the city at functions. The seven-person city council will hire a city administrator to handle day-to-day city hall operations and will oversee the yearly budget.
Tuesday’s victory for Home Rule comes after it received the go-ahead in 2019 to study what form of government is best suited for New Castle, which currently operates under a “strong” mayor executive branch and five-person council as the legislative body.
A seven-member commission — made up of chair Susan Linville, vice chair Eric Ritter, Bulisco, treasurer Gary Bucci, Shannon Crisci-Brock, Richard Conti and Michael Tempesta — spent the last 18 months receiving input. The commission drafted a charter, or city constitution, which is what gained approval for passage on Tuesday.
A similar Home Rule vote in New Castle went up for a vote in November 1959, but failed.
