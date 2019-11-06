New Castle residents have voted to study Home Rule.
The government study commission will now have nine months to study the current government and decide if another style would better fit the city.
After a decision is made, the commission will have another nine months to draft a charter before it goes to a referendum vote in May 2021 where voters can vote to approve or deny the charter.
City residents will have the opportunity to participate in the process over the next 18 months as the state mandates the group hold public meetings.
The unofficial vote count was 3,167 in favor and 978 against the measure.
Although 11 people were running for a spot on the commission, only seven seats were up for grabs. The seven elected to the commission are Mary Burris, Richard E. Conti Jr., Eric Ritter, Marco A. Bulisco, Susan Linville, Shannon Crisci Brock and Michael Dely.
Conti led the way with 1,911 votes. Bulisco garnered 1,850 votes and Burris earned 1,842. Ritter came in with 1,591 votes and Linville with 1,523. Dely, with 1,427 votes, and Crisci Brock, with 1,410, round out the group.
