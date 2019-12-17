Home Rule panel opens bid for consultant

The recently formed Home Rule commission received and opened only one bid for consultant services to guide it through the 18-month government study process.
“We know these guys and they’ve done it (Home Rule) before,” said Deborah Grass, a consultant for PFM Group Consulting.
The only bid submitted was from Pennsylvania Economic League (PEL) and came in at $36,000 — or $3,000 per month — plus $12,000 in administrative costs. Bids were due on Dec. 13.
During its Nov. 26 meeting, New Castle City Council voted to apply for a $30,000 grant through the Municipalities Financial Recovery Act from the Pennsylvania Department of Economic and Community Development (DCED) for the costs of the consultant.
Grass, who said the bid was “higher than we anticipated,” suggested three options for the commission. Go back out to bid, negotiate with PEL to lower the cost or request more money through the grant.
“It’s really for the group to decide whether they want to do one of those things or all of those things,” said Grass.
Michael Tempesta and Susan Linville suggested another round of bids.
“Can you do both?” said Michael Dely. “Since they did actually put their iron on the fire compared to zero other persons doing that, could we speak to them and say, ‘Hey, can we work on the price? This is what we have to work with.’”
Grass suggested, at the very least, interview the firm and gauge the group’s interest in pursuing hiring the firm.
Grass empathized the request for bids was sent to multiple specialized consultants independently, but a new round of bids will be accepted until Jan. 13.
After some confusion among the commission, according to Grass, the commission will choose their consultant and send their recommendation for council to approve since the council will be in control of the grant money and therefore will have to sign the consulting agreement.
Jason Medure, the city’s solicitor, believes the current council will not vote on the matter due to his belief the grant will not be distributed until after December.
“It’s typically a two to three-month process for the grant (after the application date),” said Terri Cunkle, a local government policy specialist for the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
During the November council meeting, Councilman Tim Fulkerson said his hesitance in voting to apply for the grant lied with who the consultant will be, whether the commission will not look into all forms of government as they may have their minds set on one already and who will control the money if the grant was awarded.
Fulkerson asked Chairman William Panella for his advice.
“Well, I mean there’s no question they need the money, and I don’t see why we should hold it up,” said Panella. “They need the money. I don’t see a problem with that.”
By Aug. 20, 2020, the commission will report its findings from studying forms of government and recommend whether New Castle should prepare a new charter or keep its existing style of government. After that, they’ll begin drafting the charter or prepare a report as to why the group suggests no changes.
If the commission decides they do in fact want a charter, they will have another nine months to write it.
The charter will then go to a referendum vote on May 18, 2021.
The Home Rule commission met for the first time last month where they elected Mary Burris as the chairwoman, Eric Ritter as the vice chairman, Michael Dely as the treasurer and Marco Bulisco as the secretary. The remaining members are Richard Conti, Susan Linville and Michael Tempesta.
