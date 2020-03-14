BY MARIA BASILEO
NEW CASTLE NEWS
New Castle’s Home Rule Study Commission approved two more alternate members at its Friday meeting.
Since the commission formed following the November election, two elected members have resigned, creating a need for alternates.
Former candidate for New Castle City Council Lawrence Williams and city resident Jeffery Oprean were unanimously approved to join former mayor Anthony Mastrangelo as the commission’s three alternate members.
Former chairwoman Mary Burris resigned from her post at the commission’s Jan. 17 meeting, and former treasurer Michael Dely resigned from his post at the Feb. 14 meeting.
Following Burris’ resignation, the commission approved five alternates. Of those alternates, Shannon Crisci-Brock and Gary Bucci were appointed to fill the vacancies.
With two of the remaining three alternates rescinding their interest in joining the commission, former Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo was the only alternate who continued to show interest.
The panel made a plea on its social media account following its last meeting to those interested in joining as an alternate member by sending an email with a short resume. The only requirement was to be a registered voter in the city.
The commission received three applications but decided to approve two more.
Chairwoman Susan Linville has reserved Ben Franklin Early Learning Center from 1 to 3 p.m. April 4 for an open house for city residents to learn about Home Rule as well as to give their input on what direction they think the city should go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.