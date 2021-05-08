Voter turnout in off-year elections is usually low, and even fewer turn out for an off-year primary.
Members of New Castle’s Home Rule Study Commission are hoping for more than the 20 or 25 percent turnout for the May 18 primary, which features a handful of local school board and county row officer races but none for statewide office.
“With the presidential election just happening and all the involvement, we’re hoping for bigger,” commission secretary Marco Bulisco said. “There’s always the possibility of a (presidential) election hangover.”
Voters of all parties can vote in the May 18 primary because of four statewide referendums. A fifth question is exclusive to New Castle residents — one that Bulisco and six others on the study commission have been working on in hopes of earning enough “yes” votes to enact changes in how the city collects revenue and operates within city hall.
Currently, the city only has the ability raise or lower taxes for property owners. If the referendum passes with a “yes,” the city would have the ability to raise or lower earned income tax to regain revenue lost upon exiting Act 47 in August 2024.
Pensions and annuities won’t be taxed, but salaries, wages and tips would be.
“I think initially, people are little bit confused,” said Bulisco, a city fireman. “Once we get the opportunity to explain what’s going on, everybody understand why this is such a necessity. They understand that the city needs other ways to generate revenue other than property taxes. It’s an easy sell.”
Inside city hall, a “yes” vote would also mean city council would expand from five members to seven. The elected mayor would be a voting member and head of council, while also continuing on in roles like receiving complaints, spearheading economic development and representing the city.
Council would hire a city administrator based on background and education. That position would create ordinances, supervise city staff and handle the city’s yearly budget.
Some changes from the 39-page charter would take effect as soon as January 2022.
“Hopefully everybody gets out and votes,” Bulisco said. “That’s the most important thing. We need everyone to vote.”
