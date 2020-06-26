New Castle’s Home Rule Commission interviewed Mayor Chris Frye during their Wednesday night meeting to gain insight into his perspective serving as the chief executive officer of the city.
The commission has spent the last eight months researching the third class city code by interviewing both elected and hired officials in the city's government as well as others to gauge the effectiveness of the structure to determine whether a change would be more beneficial.
Councilman Tim Fulkerson will be the last person interviewed on July 9 before the commission votes on July 22 whether it pursues writing a charter.
When interviewed, Frye said he'd prefer if the highest position was elected and showed favor to the strong-mayor system the city currently practices , but suggested those running for mayor in the future should be required to have some relevant experience.
Although the commission was unsure whether that could be a part of the charter, chairwoman Susan Linville rose the possibility of having a city manager interviewed and hired based on experience.
Frye said he had no preference with the number of city council members, but said having more representation from the city's wards may be beneficial, although he's unsure if there's interest to serve every ward.
Michael Silvestri, one of the commission’s consultants, reviewed updated survey numbers as more than 380 city residents submitted entries.
Some of the results from the survey include:
•A majority of respondents preferred to have a mayor rather than a city manager, business manager or other position.
•Most respondents preferred taxes to be spread through a combination of tax avenues, like earned income rather than strictly real estate tax.
•Respondents were split when deciding whether they preferred a five or seven-member city council.
•Respondents graded the effectiveness of the city's response to requests for service to around a C-letter grade, Silvestri said.
City residents are asked to complete the survey by July 15. The survey can be accessed by going online to the city's website, voting at www.surveymonkey.com/r/S8P2KSY or collecting a paper copy at city hall.
