New Castle's Home Rule Commission spent its final meeting before deciding whether to pursue a charter by interviewing Councilman Tim Fulkerson on Wednesday.
I think they're (city residents) foolish to vote against Home Rule because, without that, property taxes are going to accelerate to where people just walk away," Fulkerson said. "That's the way I see it."
The commission has spent the last nine months researching the city's government structure as well as other structures by conducting interviews with those who operate within them. The commission interviewed people like Mayor Chris Frye, council president Tom Smith and Sharon city manager and fire chief Robert Fiscus Jr.
The commission will vote during their 6 p.m. July 22 meeting at city hall whether to spend the next five months drafting a charter, which is a local Constitution, or decide if the third class city code, which the city currently follows, will remain intact.
Fulkerson, who served as the city's mayor from 1996 through 2003, told the commission he was in favor of a city manager-council structure instead of the strong mayor-council the city currently follows.
"I was a strong mayor, but I think times have changed," he said. "The city manager takes a lot of the politics out of it."
A city manager is a hired position. City councils interview candidates with relevant business or local government experience. The city manager would then manage the daily operations within the city.
Instead of a five-member council elected at large, which is currently being practiced, he'd like to see a nine-member council comprised of one person from each ward and one person at-large from any part of the city.
"I think you have better representation," Fulkerson said, noting four out of the five current council members all live in the North Hill neighborhood. "I think that everybody gets to have their say at a council meeting. What is going on in their neighborhood?"
He went on to use an example of a person living in the first ward who wasn't a "socialite" would have a tougher time getting elected currently if they ran as an at-large candidate. If that person simply had to run a campaign and be elected by their own neighbors, they would have a better chance of serving on city council.
Fulkerson is serving his second four-year term as a councilman and has 18-months left in this term.
City residents voted to form a seven-member government study commission in 1958. The city had a commission-style government at the time.
In late July 1959, the commission filed a report where the majority suggested a city manager-council structure.
The suggestion to transition into a city manager-council structure went to a referendum vote in November 1959, but failed.
