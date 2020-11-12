BY MARIA BASILEO
NEW CASTLE NEWS
New Castle's Home Rule Commission came to a consensus Wednesday it would transfer day-to-day operational power from the mayor's position to a hired city administrator within its drafted charter.
The commission is one year into an 18-month process of studying the city's government and drafting a local constitution. Members the last month debating whether to stick with a "strong" mayor structure or transition into another form.
The consensus of the commission is for city council to expand from five members to seven — six council members and a mayor. Candidates running for city council and candidates running for mayor will be elected by city residents as usual. The elected mayor would become the head of the council, as well as have other duties such as spurring economic development, representing the city in intergovernmental settings and fielding complaints from city residents.
The mayor would also have a vote on the council.
A city administrator — who would be appointed by the entirety of the council — would oversee the day-to-day operations.
Before the completed charter is submitted to the city solicitor's office in February, the commission is required to host public hearings to get feedback from city residents. If the commission decides to change part of the charter due to feedback from residents, they may do so during that time.
The charter will then need to be submitted to the Lawrence County's elections office by March 12 in order for the referendum vote to take place on the May 18, 2021 Pennsylvania primary election.
In July 1959, another seven-member Home Rule Commission recommended a manager-council structure. When the charter went to a vote that November, it failed.
The commission, in 1959, recommended a five-member city council all to be elected at large. After the council members were elected, they would elect a mayor from amongst themselves to head the council. The manager would be hired by the council based upon their professional experience.
"We do not present the manager plan as some utopian idea," the report reads. "We believe there need be no fear in a change."
Two of the commission members drafted a minority report where they outlined why they disagreed with the majority's recommendation.
Members William Erk and George Gregg preferred to retain the city's commission structure.
"In my opinion, city manager form of government will take our city away from democracy," Gregg wrote. "It is very possible under a city manager that political parties can use the power of appointment for partisan purposes rather than efficiency."
Also in the report, the commission explained a "weakness" they found the strong mayor plan.
"The tendency to concentrate too much power in one person, who could build a political machine around himself and continue himself and his cohorts in office through this machine," the reports reads. "We reject this plan."
Unlike the 1959 commission, the current commission decided to cease both the elected controller and treasurer positions.
