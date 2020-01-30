New Castle's Home Rule Commission unanimously voted to hire a Pittsburgh-based firm for consulting services contingent on receiving a grant at Wednesday night's meeting.
"I think their on-the-job experience is going to be much more helpful than somebody with legal training who's only worked with one borough in setting up a Home Rule," said chairwoman Susan Linville.
Public Partners LLC submitted a bid totaling $22,120 during a second round of bids, which were accepted until Jan. 13.
Of the two rounds, only one other company submitted a bid.
Pennsylvania Economy League's (PEL) bid came in at $36,000 — or $3,000 per month — plus $12,000 in administrative costs.
"If we're breaking it down in very, very simple terms, we can't afford the Ferrari, so to speak, right now," said Michael Dely, the commission's treasurer.
The commission set up interviews with both bidders most recently yesterday with Public Partners.
Linville said she felt more comfortable with them as they were "more down-to-Earth."
Marco Bulisco was absent for the meeting and therefore did not vote.
The commission is waiting to hear if they were awarded a $30,000 grant through the Municipalities Financial Recovery Act the City of New Castle submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Economic and Community Development (DCED). The grant would be used for the cost of the consultant.
According to Terri Cunkle, a local government specialist with DCED, the commission should know if they have received the grant in approximately four to six weeks.
The commission is in an estimated four-month process of retaining a professional consultant, studying various government structures, interviewing local government officials and staff and identifying alternative governments like manager and council, as well as study what a Home Charter entails.
The commission has until April to decide if they want to pursue drafting a Home Rule Charter or to continue under the third-class city code.
The referendum vote to pass or deny the charter is scheduled for May 18, 2021.
Dr. Mary Jane Hirt, the Home Rule coordinator for Greenville, attended the meeting to give the commission some advice on moving forward in the process.
"The charter, if you think about this, is a skeleton," said Hirt. "You are here to build a skeleton. Do you want to build the skeleton of rodent or do you want to do a dinosaur?"
Hirt warned against "protecting" certain aspects of the city's government at the request of certain elected officials or others.
"You build on that blank slate what you think is going to be beneficial to the community, not individuals," said Hirt.
The short-term goal, Hirt said, should be exiting Act 47 successfully, and the long-term goal should be having a successful charter for many years.
"One of the things that happens is, the community is going to be here for a while, individuals will come and go," she continued.
Vieen Leung, one of New Castle's Act 47 coordinators and senior managing consultant with PFM Group, spoke to the commission on the reasons why the recovery team suggested the city explore drafting a Home Rule charter.
"The important thing is, and I want to make it very direct and clear here, unless the city gains the flexibility to set its EIT (earned income tax) rates, it will very likely go into receivership by the end of 2022," said Leung. "If you do not gain the ability to set the EIT, the extortionary power the city currently has will go away at the end of 2022."
The EIT rate currently is raised higher than allowed in the third-class city code, but will drop again once the city exits Act 47 in 2022 creating a $2 million revenue hole.
"I just want to be super clear that unless the city gains some flexibility to set EIT, we don't really see another way out for New Castle," said Leung.
