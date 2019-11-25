New Castle’s recently formed government study commission elected it’s chairman and vice chairman at its inaugural meeting Monday evening.
Mary Burris was elected to be the chairwoman, and Eric Ritter was elected to serve as the vice chairman. Marco Bulisco was elected to be the secretary. Michael Dely was elected as treasurer.
Bulisco nominated Richard Conti for both chairman and vice chairman, but could not get a second to move the nomination to a vote.
The commission will select the regular place and time of their meetings at their 6 p.m. Dec. 16 meeting, which will be held in Council Chambers. The group will inquire about other locations as possible meeting sites.
According to Vieen Leung, one of the city’s Act 47 coordinators, the law doesn’t outline how often the commission needs to meet, but they must have a quorum for a recommendation to have a “legal effect.”
All seven elected members took an oath, performed by Magisterial District Judge Melissa Amodie, to “support the Constitution of the U.S. and Pennsylvania and perform the duties for their office with fidelity.”
Deborah Grass, a consultant for PFM Group Consulting, presented a timeline the commission is suggested to follow in the next 18 months.
By Aug. 20, 2020, the commission will report its findings and recommend whether New Castle should prepare a new charter or keep its existing style of government. After that, they’ll begin drafting the charter or prepare a report as to why the group suggests no changes.
If the commission decides they do in fact want a charter, they will have another nine months to write it.
“So you’re going to want to have your charter written one year from now because you want to spend January and February holding public hearings,” said Grass. “I think you’re required to have two.”
Also during that time, the commission will also have focus groups and explain the charter to city officials.
The charter will then go to a referendum vote on May 18, 2021.
Terri Cunkle, a local government policy specialist for the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), also attended the meeting to help guide the members throughout the organization process.
On the presumption the city will get a grant through DCED, the commission will hire a consultant to help them through the process.
Commission member Susan Linville said earlier this month they may higher Larry Keller, a professor emeritus of public administration at Cleveland State, as a possible option.
The commission is made up of seven elected members who are Burris, Conti, Linville, Bulisco, Ritter, Dely and Michael Tempesta. Tempesta almost wasn’t a part of the committee, but won by a single vote over Shannon Crisci-Brock after 38 absentee votes from the city were counted in the days following the election.
