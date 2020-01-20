Home Rule elects new chairwoman

The chairwoman of the Home Rule Commission stepped down from the commission during Friday night’s meeting, which caused the remaining members to conduct a vote to seek a replacement.
“I wish Marry Burris the best,” said Marco Bulisco, the commission’s secretary. “She was great to work with, and I really wish we had the opportunity to continue to work with her. I’ll miss her on the commission, but it’s time to get our boots on the ground and move forward. We have a duty to do.”
Mary Burris was elected to be the chairwoman during the commission’s first meeting in November. Also elected during the November meeting were Eric Ritter as the vice-chairman, Michael Dely as the treasurer and Marco Bulisco as the secretary.
Bulisco nominated Susan Linville to be the chair. She was appointed unanimously.
Michael Tempesta also nominated Dely, but the motion failed due to a lack of a second.
Even with Linville as the new chair, the commission was also required to appoint a new member.
Four residents interested in the position were in attendance: Gary Bucci, Shannon Crisci-Brock, Marenda Zeronas and former mayor Anthony Mastrangelo. Each of them made their appeal to the board before Bulisco nominated Crisci-Brock replace Burris’s vacancy.
She was appointed as the commission’s seventh member by a 4 to 2 vote. Dely and Tempesta voted no.
Bucci, Zeronas and Mastrangelo, however, were approved as alternates in the event other elected members resign.
The commission also opened a second round of bids for consulting services needed to assist them in the 18-month study process. The bids were accepted until Jan. 13.
Only one bid was submitted, and it came from Public Partners LLC of Pittsburgh. It came in at $22,120 with administrative costs included.
“It’s not real clear if they’ve done a Home Rule (charter),” said Linville. “I think we should definitely call them in for an interview.”
“Well, we’re kind of handcuffed only having two responses,” said Bulisco.
In December, the commission opened the first rounds of bids of which they received only one also.
The bid from Pennsylvania Economy League (PEL) came in at $36,000 — or $3,000 per month — plus $12,000 in administrative costs.
Deborah Grass, a consultant for PFM Group Consulting, told the commission in December the bid was “higher than we anticipated.” She suggested three options. Go back out to bid, negotiate to lower the cost or request more money through the grant.
The commission gauged their interest with PEL by interviewing them last week.
“I was actually excited to see that we got another response because I was not ... I would like to see more from both. Let’s put it that way,” said Bulisco. “I’d definitely like to meet with the second group.”
During its Nov. 26 meeting, the previous New Castle City Council voted to apply for a $30,000 grant through the Municipalities Financial Recovery Act from the Pennsylvania Department of Economic and Community Development (DCED) for the cost of the consultant.
After some confusion among the commission, according to Grass, the commission will choose their consultant and send their recommendation for New Castle City Council to approve since the council will be in control of the grant money and therefore will have to sign the consulting agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.