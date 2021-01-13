BY MARIA BASILEO
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Two consultants working in conjunction with New Castle's Home Rule Commission vow to continue working for free until May after maxing out their contract bid cost.
After submitting a bid for $22,120 last January, Toby Cordek and Michael Silvestri came on board soon after to help the commission navigate the 18-month charter process that began after residents voted overwhelmingly in November 2019 to study the city's government and gauge whether to draft a new city charter. In July 2020, commission members voted to move forward with a new charter, and, in November, decided to switch the city's government structure to a city administrator-council arrangement.
"Toby and Mike have been indispensable in our construction of the new Home Rule Charter," chairwoman Sue Linville said. "They went above and beyond to help us understand the various components of the charter and help us evaluate other charters in the state to make our decisions."
The commission hired the pair contingent upon receiving a $30,000 grant through the Municipalities Financial Recovery Act to the Pennsylvania Department of Economic and Community Development (DCED).
Funds were fully expended by the end of December, but both said finishing the project was important to them and called it "rewarding."
"People on the commission have been fantastic," Silvestri said. "They're all in there with a great attitude. Their hearts are all in the right place."
The pair intended to work until the drafter charter went to a referendum vote in May as well as complete the charter's mandatory administrative code. Looking back, however, they attributed the financial shortcomings to underestimating how much it would cost and how much time it would take to attend bi-monthly meetings, interviews with government officials and write the charter.
Although budgeted for in the original contract, the pair will not prepare the administrative code but offered their help in its preparation. DCED intends to use other resources to complete the code.
Also during this time, Public Partners, LLC, the firm that Cordek and Silvestri were affiliated, dissolved its interest in providing municipal government consulting services. Cordek and Silvestri — with three other consultants — became aligned with the Allegheny League of Municipalities.
Cordek served as town manager in McCandless for more than 35 years. Silvestri served as township manager in Peters Township for 40 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.