New Castle’s Home Rule charter will officially be on the May 18 primary election ballot.
The charter was finalized and sent to city hall Thursday and then sent to the Lawrence County elections office to be included on the primary ballot ahead of the March 9 deadline.
“It’s on the ballot,” commission secretary Marco Bulisco said.
Adoption of the 38-page charter would give the city greater ability to raise and lower earned income tax in order to regain revenue that will be lost upon exiting Act 47 in August 2024. Income like social security benefits, pensions and annuities would not be taxed, but salaries, wages and tips would be. Under the third class city code — which the city currently follows — the city only has the ability to raise and lower property taxes.
If the charter is voted down, property taxes would go up nine percent in the first year and another eight percent on top of that the following year, Bulisco explained.
“There are some serious consequences if it doesn’t pass,” Bulisco said by phone Friday.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the commission also discussed ways to market and get publicize the need for city residents to vote “yes” on the measure.
Once the city give approval, the commission will have a billboard message on the side of Riardo’s Bar & Grill on East Washington Street. The commission also decided to purchase cards to give out to voters at polling locations in May and talked about purchasing literature to hang on doorknobs.
Consultant Michael Silvestri suggested the commission holds an information meeting in person sometime around mid-April. A possible location would be at one of the buildings in Cascade Park.
