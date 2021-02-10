New Castle's Home Rule Commission answered questions from the public Wednesday who came looking for information about the specifics of the drafted charter as well as the consequences if is not adopted during a referendum vote in May.
Public viewers utilized a virtual chat room to ask questions, including from Lawrence County Economic Development Corp executive director Linda Nitch, who asked why the members decided to permit council members to run at-large rather than by ward.
Member Marco Bulisco explained the commission made the decision for two reasons. First, members didn't want to to restrict the number of qualified people from running for public office. Second, if council members were to be elected by ward, the commission would be tasked with redistricting the wards by population, potentially creating disproportionate areas of the city.
He also explained his colleagues knew city residents wanted more representation on council, but did so by increasing the number of members from five to seven.
The commission will vote on Feb. 24 whether to submit the final version charter to the Lawrence County election's office before its placed on the ballot.
Another viewer asked how much this process will cost an average residents.
Chairwoman Sue Linville explained although property taxes may go up a small amount — depending on the future council — property taxes would sky rocket if the charter wasn't adopted.
"If you're worried about your property taxes, please vote for the Home Rule Charter because we can get taxes from other places and don't have to increase the property tax."
Member Richard Conti added that according to the city's exit plan, if a charter isn't adopted, property taxes would increase 35 percent over three years.
Viewer David Ward asked for the negative impacts of receivership to be explained.
If the charter fails, city officials have until February 2024 — when it exits fiscally distressed status — to make up an approximately $3 million revenue hole in reoccurring revenue that will be created when a wage tax on commuters will cease. If this is not accomplished, New Castle's Act 47 coordinators predict the city will enter receivership. In receivership, the state assigns a receiver to come into the city to do whatever is necessary — including cutting services such as police and fire — to make the city financially healthy.
"Local officials may have a say, but they won't have the final say," Bulisco said.
Conti criticizes local politicians who have remained inactive in the commission's quest to promote the charter's passage.
"They need to be out doing what's best for the taxpayers and the residents of this city and if they fail to do so, what a shame," Conti said. "You're going to destroy a beautiful, historical city. For what?"
