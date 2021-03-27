Home Instead serves seniors in county

From Home Instead Senior Care
As with so many other businesses, 2020 was a year like no other for the Home Instead Senior Care office in Wampum — serving seniors in Lawrence and Mercer Counties.
Home Instead is a licensed Home Care Agency by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, providing home care and personal care services to help seniors maintain their safety, health and independence — while becoming a trusted resource to those who care about them.
“While Home Instead always plays an important role in the lives of the seniors we serve, when the pandemic hit in early 2020, Home Instead and its CAREGivers were thrust into the front lines in the worldwide battle against COVID-19,” said Mike Neupauer, franchise owner of the local office.
“Home Instead always followed Universal Precautions and hand hygiene protocols, but with this virus, we had to implement enhanced safety programs right away to help protect our clients and our CAREGivers.”
Personal protective equipment (PPE) and daily health screens became the norm. Home Instead CAREGivers instantly became “health care heroes” — designated as essential, life-sustaining employees responsible for providing care for the community’s must vulnerable population.
At a time when other businesses were being forced to close, Home Instead remained fully operational, managing to navigate the ever-changing recommendations and requirements.
As nursing homes and care facilities struggled with COVID-19 outbreaks both locally and across the country, it became very evident that keeping at-risk seniors at home was more important than ever.
“As a result of the pandemic, the demand for Home Instead’sservices is through the roof,” Neupauer said. “In order to keep up with that demand, we must expand our caregiver staff extensively.”
Throughout 2021, Home Instead hopes to add 50 permanent CAREGiver positions to its staff and is actively recruiting caregivers for all shifts including daylight, afternoon, evening, overnight and weekends.
With the nation’s unemployment rate remaining high and many industries being decimated by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the home care industry is providing a new opportunity for many.
“Caring for an older adult can be a fulfilling experience, and it is often an opportunity to give back to someone who has given so much,” said Dr. Lakelyn Hogan, gerontologist and caregiver advocate at Home Instead.
CAREGiver positions at Home Instead require no specialized degree or certification. Home Instead’s comprehensive, world-class training program can help individuals transfer skills from other jobs in hospitality, food services or retail, to become a professional caregiver.
Recent retirees looking to embark on a meaningful second career can make fantastic CAREGivers as well.
Home Instead’s CAREGiver of the Year award program recognizes those that demonstrate exceptional dedication to the seniors they serve. In December, Peggy Williams of Greenville was named the 2020 CAREGiver of the Year for Lawrence and Mercer Counties.
Having the chance to serve seniors in your community, while earning an income as a Home Instead CAREGiver, is a job opportunity like no other — even if you have never worked in the industry before.
For more information about Home Instead’s services or to explore job opportunities, please visit homeinstead.com/580 or call (724) 535-6101.
