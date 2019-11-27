A crisis in the family does not and should not mean the holidays are canceled.
Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County executive director Debby Hennon said the shelter, which will soon be celebrating it's 40th anniversary, does what it can to bring Christmas to its clients.
"Every year we hold a Christmas party," she said. This year's party will be Dec. 9 at the Olympic Fun Center in Hermitage.
"We take a bus over, sing carols to get into the mood. The kids will get to jump on trampolines and have a good time," Hennon said. "Santa will be involved. We try to provide some enjoyment for our families."
Party participation, she said, is not limited to current residents, but includes clients served by the shelter all year.
But for those residing at the State Street Crisis Shelter, several special events are planned.
For Thanksgiving, Hennon said, "Several area churches see to it that we have good turkey meals on Thanksgiving, but that's about all that we do."
As the Christmas season kicks off, she said, the shelter does what it can to make the place feel more like home.
"It's a special child that can go through what some of these children do without being deeply affected," Hennon said.
Special events scheduled include movie nights where participants will enjoy hot chocolate and sitting on the floor on blankets.
Anyone in the shelter on Christmas Eve gets a family box filled with new pajamas and slippers for everyone in the family plus, blankets, a movie and snacks so they can celebrate Christmas Eve together.
"And there are always gifts on the tree," Hennon said.
The shelter also provides Christmas Angels to individuals, agencies and businesses who request them.
The Angels, she said, focus on the children but include families.
"We list what the child wants, what the child needs, like a coat or shoes, and something that the family needs or wants," she said.
Many, she said, request pots and pans, blankets or a vacuum sweeper since they are moving or have moved out of the shelter into independent apartments.
"We couldn't do what we do without the community," Hennon said.
A resident, she said, may stay for 30 days in the shelter.
"But just because they moved out does not mean they are out of our care," she said. "We work with a lot of people who can't afford to live on their own, who rely on us for support and we're here to support them."
As usual at this time of the year, Hennon said, the shelter is "at or just about at capacity. We have 25 to 27 right now but we have only 36 beds and we use couches for sleeping, too."
The Crisis Shelter, Hennon noted, is embarking on a two-year celebration of its 40 years in service.
'In March 1979 we held our first meeting of interested people in the community to talk about what Lawrence County needs. The meeting was hosted by the League of Women Voters and Human Services Center," she said.
In May 1980, she said, the agency obtained its 501-C-3 status as a non-profit agency and on Sept. 6, 1981, it housed its first client.
"It took a while from start to opening, so we're going to celebrate over two years," Hennon said.
Celebrations will include educational programs, special volunteer recognitions, and honoring of individuals who donated to the facility over the years.
"Then, in September 2021 we'll have a big blow out celebrating 40 years," she said.
