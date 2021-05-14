Holy Spirit to stay with three open churches

All seven churches that merged in 2019 to form Holy Spirit Parish were closed last March when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.
By fall, three of them — St. Vitus, St. Camillus and St. Mary — had reopened for Masses with limited capacity.
Those three, parish pastor Father Joseph McCaffrey said Thursday, will remain the only sites at which Mass will be celebrated, even in the wake of Bishop David Zubik’s announcement Wednesday that 100 percent capacity had been approved for all Diocese of Pittsburgh churches, beginning Memorial Day weekend.
“Right now, we are looking to just keep the three open that we have open, and not open more because of the expense, plus everyone having to run around to the various places,” McCaffrey said.
“We are doing Feast Days for the patron saint in each of the other churches, but we’re not going to be doing regular weekend or weekday Masses in all the other places. We just can’t afford it financially or personnel-wise.”
That doesn’t mean, though, that parishioners won’t see some changes, starting with the weekend parking lot Masses that have been celebrated in front of the former Sears store in Union Township since the first week of June.
“The bishop isn’t saying that we have to stop it, probably not until the masks go away,” McCaffrey said, “but I think we’re probably going to stop it before that, with being able to seat everybody in the church.
“I’m going to meet with the folks who have been out there working really hard in all kinds of weather since the beginning; it’s been almost a year. We want to officially thank everybody who made that possible for us, not only my own volunteers, but the stores around there. After I meet with them, we will announce the last time that we will do it there.”
Even with his blessing of full capacity, Zubik placed some conditions on the celebrations of Mass. He encouraged pastors to consider maintaining an area of pews marked for socially distanced seating to accommodate parishioners who may feel more comfortable attending Mass in that way.
The bishop also declared that, in accordance with state orders, masks must continue to be worn inside churches and parish buildings, and that parishes must continue to follow local, state and federal guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing protocols, which advise that buildings should be cleaned once a day.
Maintaining some semblance of social distancing and trying to gather seven churches’ worth of parishioners into three buildings, without a parking lot Mass to take up some of the slack, could also prompt a change in the status quo.
“We have to figure out, as we take away the parking lot Mass, are we OK with the number of Masses we have in terms of fitting everybody, or are we going to have to add an additional Mass,” McCaffrey said.
As one more hurdle, work is to begin soon at St. Mary, where the stained glass windows on the west side of the building are to be removed and repaired.
“So St. Mary’s is going to be off limits for a couple weeks while they put scaffolding up and do the work,” McCaffrey said. “In the meantime, we’re going to have to reschedule some stuff.
“The (8 a.m. Sunday) Mass that we have at St. Mary’s, we’re going to schedule up at St. Camillus, and then once the pews are put back in, we will then go back in and finish doing Masses there until the following year when they come back to put the windows back in (temporary glass will be installed in the interim).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.