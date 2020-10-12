Little Neshannock Stables was forced to rein in some of its business during a summer of COVID-19 precautions.
In the end, though, the pandemic also helped to stir up replacement opportunities.
“We do riding lessons and summer camps,” said Mary McKinley, who has owned and operated the New Wilmington stables with her husband, Tom, since 1991. “We did summer camps for 28, 29 years and this is the first year we didn’t have the summer camps because of COVID.
“We didn’t want as many groups of people together in one spot. Sometimes, we’d have up to 12 students and several instructors, and that exceeded the limits that we were allowed to have with COVID.”
Although Little Neshannock will shut down if winter temperatures drop drastically, the stables were shuttered longer than usual in 2020, from February into May. When the operation finally reopened for lessons, though, business actually increased.
“It steadily picked up through the summer because I think parents wanted their children to do things and they could be outdoors,” McKinley said. “We’ve had a good summer. There’s a lot of interest. And I think a lot of those would have been campers, camp riders, during the day camp Monday through Friday.
“But they got into the riding lesson program and they continued all summer rather than just a focused week, and it has kept on into the fall as well.”
McKinley said the stables continue to offer lessons in milder winter conditions, and she expects to be busy through November and into December.
One thing that will be part of that schedule is a newly begun, eight-week horsemanship class being offered for the first time by Holy Spirit Academy. The program was the brainchild of Holy Spirit principal Ed Sharbaugh.
“I was really excited about the opportunity for our students to experience horseback riding,” Sharbaugh said. “My daughter and I both took lessons from Mary years ago, and I know what a great program she offers.
“I think it will be a different experience for each child. For some, it may spark an interest that becomes a hobby and a passion. But for everyone, it is an introduction to horsemanship that will allow them to gain a little equine knowledge, develop a respect for animals and appreciate the work and responsibility necessary to properly care for an animal.”
It won’t be Little Neshannock’s first time working with students. The stables have a current program with Grove City College, and have executed similar initiatives in the past with Westminster College and Slippery Rock University.
Holy Spirit, of course, will be bringing younger pupils — fifth- and sixth-graders. But they will still get the full experience.
“It’s a comprehensive program, meaning it’s hands on,” McKinley said. “They brush and groom the horse, get it ready, its feet, saddle, bridle, so it’s an active program. It’s not just where the students are coming and getting on a horse that’s all ready to go, and you ride for half an hour and get off.
“This is an immersion in learning and bonding. It’s a bonding time with the horse so they get to know you on the ground before you get on their back.”
And, of course, COVID-19 will continue to have its impact.
“Instructors and students wear the mask while they’re in the tacking up area, getting the horses ready,” McKinley said. “Then, when the riders are mounted, there’s enough social distance that they don’t wear the mask when they’re riding. Then they put the mask back on when they dismount.”
The horseback riding program is just one of several learning experiences that will take Holy Spirit students out of the classroom in October.
Earlier this month, students made lunches for Feed My Sheep as a service project. Third- and fourth-graders have started nine weeks of swimming lessons at the New Castle Community YMCA, and preschoolers will be taking a field trip to Apple Castle on Thursday and Friday.
On Wednesday, the community comes to Holy Spirit when the New Castle Fire Department takes one of its trucks to the school, and firefighters will talk to the youths about safety and careers.
Sharbaugh is excited about them all, but particularly the equestrian classes.
“Like any sport, riding has many benefits,” he said. “So there are a lot of things students will get out of it.
“But riding is just fun. I hope they find pleasure in riding; that joy and excitement you just can’t get from a video game.”
