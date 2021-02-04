Marika Measel knows what she likes.
“I just like making people happy when they get other things and that they’re able to be fed and have things — and hope,” the Holy Spirit Academy fourth-grader said.
She’s not alone.
Thirteen of her schoolmates joined her in stepping forward when the parish school floated the idea of forming a service club last month. The group already has one project under its belt, having braved a wintry onslaught prior to Sunday’s parking lot Mass to collect items for the St. Joseph Food Pantry and the Lawrence County Humane Society.
“It’s something we already do at Holy Spirit,” said Melanie Widelko, one of three Holy Spirit teachers — Justin Vanasco and Marguerite Wills are the others — who spearheaded the initiative. “We’re always big on service, but we wanted to make it official with a club and take it to the next level.”
The organizers decided to launch the club to coincide with Catholic Schools Week, which kicked off Sunday.
“I told them we’ve got a project, we’re going to do it, we’re jumping in feet first, and they were all willing to do it,” Widelko said. “On top of that, we had weather issues, but they braved the weather and we really had a successful food drive and pet drive.
“We collected $212 in cash on top of tons and tons of food items and pet items. ”
The food and pet collections normally would have been done earlier in the school year, but were put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, by spreading the word through the parish’s and the school’s social media platforms, and holding virtual meetings with students, the club was able to make them happen.
“We always did it as a Thanksgiving food drive, and we’ve done it in the past where we’ve had classroom competitions and a pizza party for the most brought in,” Vanasco said. “The pet collection we'd probably have done in October when we were doing pet blessings. But this is one of those new pandemic ways of doing things, and it really did bring everyone together.”
Students have collected more than 500 food items and over 70 pet items on Sunday and throughout this week. On Friday, they’ll head to St. Joseph — which opens its food pantry every Saturday — and the Humane Society to deliver the donations and checks.
Other club members echoed Marika Measel’s thoughts about why they joined.
“I think it’s really fun to help out,” sixth-grader Lauryn Verone said, “and even though we’re a small school, we still do a lot of things, like fundraisers and cavatelli dinners and stuff like that.”
Fourth-grader Sophia Rich said she likes “seeing the people whenever they take the food to know that they have people looking out for them,” and fifth-grade student Avery Robinson-Goodnight joined the club “because this is all going to a good cause and we’re helping people out and animals out.”
Ava Sokoloski would like to see the club set a standard for others to follow.
“I thought it would inspire people to do things like that,’ the fifth-grader said, “that we can help more people in the community and the city.”
That, Widelko said, is a lesson her club members are learning themselves.
“The neatest thing for me was not only that the school and parish community delivered to help us, but also — which they probably didn’t realize they were doing — that they were making a great lesson for the kids,” she said. “Now the kids see that if you truly want to help, you can. There are ways, and you can get people to help you do that.
“I know they were excited to see all that was dropped off that day and continues to be dropped off this week. For the kids, it’s just a great lesson in giving and how you can get the community together when there’s a need.”
