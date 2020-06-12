Holy Spirit pastor opens House session with prayer

When House speaker Mike Turzai announced Wednesday that Monday would be his final day in office, there were a lot of different faces in the crowd than when he was first elected in 2001.
At least one, though, was a familiar one.
That was Father Joseph McCaffrey, pastor of Holy Spirit Parish, who offered prayer Wednesday to open what would be Turzai’s final voting session. McCaffrey also opened the 2015 session that marked Turzai’s first day as speaker.
McCaffrey came to Lawrence County in 2018, having served previously at Saints John and Paul in suburban Pittsburgh, where Turzai and his family were parishioners.
“When he was made speaker, he had asked me to come and pray at the House for that installation ceremony, and I was privileged to do that,” McCaffrey said. “He called me over the weekend and asked if I would be able to come and do the prayer again for his final session.”
McCaffrey’s appearance not only honored Turzai’s request, but also made him the answer to a COVID-19 trivia question.
“He (Turzai) told me after I was there that I was the first clergy person to pray in the chamber since COVID-19 hit,” he said. “They hadn’t had anybody in there since then. That was nice that I was one of the first guys to be allowed back in.”
McCaffrey explained that in the Bible, St. Paul encourages prayer for those in government and leadership positions.
“With everything that’s going on in our country, they need our prayers,” he said. “My hope was to help them to be open to God’s grace in the responsibilities that they have, to bring about peace, to do justice for all people and to accept all people.”
McCaffrey called prayer a dialogue between God and the person praying, but added that too often, the praying person does all the talking. He began his prayer by encouraging the representatives to listen to what God was trying to say to them.
He shared the story of a nearly 100-year-old woman he once had visited. After listing some of the greatest accomplishments of the past century, McCaffrey asked her which she thought was the greatest.
“She said, ‘Oh Father, none of those things matter,’” McCaffrey recalled, “‘because after all this time and all these inventions, people still don’t know how to get along.’”
McCaffrey also read from the Bible’s book of James, in which the author notes that disagreements and wars stem from the passions of people.
“I concluded my prayer,” McCaffrey said, “by saying, ‘Lord, help us to recognize you in every human being, from conception to natural death. May we respect, may we see you in our brothers and sisters and may we realize that the only way that we will experience true peace in this world will be to live according to your plan of charity, justice and mercy.”
On his Facebook page, state Rep. Chris Sainato noted he “was so happy to catch up with Father McCaffrey, who urged us all to reflect on the value of our humanity and to find common ground to solve the great problems in front of us.”
For his part, Turzai sent a note to McCaffrey calling his prayer “magnificent” and saying that “so many of my colleagues and friends were taken by such a profound prayer.”
