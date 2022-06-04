By Dan Irwin
New Castle News
No official commitment was made.
However, if Holy Spirit parishioners are on board with information they heard Thursday night, they could be worshiping in a new church within a few years
Since its creation in 2019, Holy Spirit has worked not only to unite worshipers from the seven former Lawrence County parishes that comprise it, but also to determine the best options for using — or disposing of — up to 59 parcels of land and 27 buildings, seven of which are churches.
Parishioners gathered Thursday at St. Vitus Church to watch a video presentation with results of a feasibility study commissioned by the parish. The study looked at three options: maintaining the status quo, choosing one church to upgrade and expand, or building one new church.
The study considered not only the cost of each option, but also the declining number of priests within the Diocese of Pittsburgh. According to the presentation, Holy Spirit could easily find itself with just a single priest — and it has only three now — to tend to the needs of parishioners at multiple worship sites.
The study concluded building a new church would be less expensive and provide greater unity and ministry opportunities than leaving things as they are, or attempting to expand one of the parish’s existing worship sites.
While parishioners were given the results of the study Thursday, they also were given a week to mull them over before offering input. A listening session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the parish hall next to St. Mary Church. In addition to representatives of the parish, the architect and builder involved in the study will be on hand to answer questions and address concerns.
PRIESTS AND
PARISHIONERS The parish may be growing — 277 new families and 495 new members were added between January 2020 and May 2022 — but the number of available priests is not.
According to the video presentation, the Diocese of Pittsburgh has 57 parishes, with 132 priests under the age of 80. Additionally, the diocese is ordaining only one priest this year.
At this rate, the presentation said, there will be only 73 priests in the diocese in 10 years, and just 43 in 20 years. Thus, parishioners were told, the parish must prepare for the distinct possibility of having only one priest.
FINANCES
Parish financial council member and former Lawrence County controller David Gettings reported in the video that while Holy Spirit Parish has held its own budget-wise the past two years, it has needed outside help to do so.
With two months remaining in the current fiscal year, the parish is $30,000 in the green, but had budgeted to be over $87,000. “We hope that we will break even as of June 30th,” he said.
Moreover, in 2019-20 and 2020-21, the parish received pandemic relief funds totaling over $580,000. In 2021, the parish would have had a $66,596 deficit without this additional funding.
Maintenance costs of the parish’s aging buildings – each of the churches is at least 60 years old — are a large part of the parish’s expenses. Thus, option one of the study — maintaining the status quo – is really no option, Gettings said.
The study cited fixed expenses (including taxes, utilities, snow removal, grass cutting) for seven church buildings at $452,472 per year.
“Can you imagine what we could do with the savings from these expenses if we eliminate them?” Gettings said. “These are just four items under fixed costs, and it does not include unexpected expenses such as leaky roofs or extraordinary items. Status quo is unsustainable.
“We have a small maintenance crew, and they are stretched running around to the various sites … Not only financially is this unsustainable, but soon, we will have only one or two priests. They can’t run from these different places.”
That led to option No. 2: Upgrading and expanding one of the parish’s existing churches to serve as a central worship site with seating for 1,200. Although each building was considered, only three — St. Vitus, St. Camillus and St. Joseph — were determined to be adequate candidates and included in the study, which then considered the benefits and challenges of each site.
“We need to build with one priest in mind,” pastoral council member Tom McCosby reported. “Ideally, a school for faith formation and offices would be within walking distance.
“All Holy Spirit buildings were considered, but only a handful were found to meet the parish’s needs regarding land size, potential to expand, quality, location and more.”
The benefits and challenges of expanding each of the three candidate churches were considered in the study. None were determined to be suitable. Findings and projected costs included:
St. Camillus: Built in 1962 with materials intended for low initial cost rather than long term use. It seats 550, and either of two expansion options would increase seating to the desired number of 1,200. However, the size of the property could not accommodate expansion as well as a separate office building, an addition to the school building (used for faith formation) and additional parking. Projected costs of upgrades and expansion: $14,876,641.
St. Joseph the Worker: Built in 1955, also with lower-cost building materials. The site is large enough to support expansion, and seating could be brought up to 1,266. Expansion, though, would require demolition of the existing rectory, and the church’s former convent and school buildings are being used by tenants serving people with special needs, so other office space and school space would need to be considered. Projected costs of upgrades and expansion: $15,800,980.
St. Vitus: Built in 1962 using higher-quality construction materials. Seats 690 now, with possible expansion capped at 1,125. The site would have the highest cost to create more seating with the lowest square feet gain. It also does not allow for sufficient office space, and both the church and its former school building would require upgrades. Projected cost of upgrades and expansion: $10,444,435.Each of these projected costs, the study said, could potentially rise about 3 percent each year.
ST. MARY
Although the 544-seat St. Mary Church — the parish’s oldest, built in 1925 — lacks the ability to serve as a central worship site, the parish does intend to keep it open.
“St. Mary’s campus has the potential to be the full religious education center for Holy Spirit Parish,” McCosby informed. “This site will be kept for its historical significance. It is the oldest of our churches. It is in the center of our territory and has the potential to be where our outreach to the poor would be held (once a proposed multi-purpose building was constructed along with a new church).
“This location also has a rectory that will be occupied by the priests. The Adoration Chapel is located here, as well as our largest (social) hall.”
The cost for upgrades to, and development of, the St. Mary campus are projected at $1,433,960.
A NEW CHURCH Building a new church, pastoral council member Matt McCosby reported, is projected to cost $14,272,655, and would be accomplished in three phases:
Property purchase and site development: $1,367,575
Construction of new church: $7,655,080
Construction of a multi-purpose building: $5,250,000
Phases 1 and 2 would take five to seven years, if begun now, Gettings reported. Phase 2, the actual building of the church, could commence as soon as the summer of 2024. When it is finished, money would continue to be raised toward the construction of a multi-purpose building, which is targeted for completion in 2030.
The parish would save $25,000 to $35,000 per month in fixed costs once the project is complete, Gettings said. “In all cases, we need to start a building fund,” he aded. “This is critical.”
Until a new church could be built, the parish would continue to use St. Vitus and St. Camillus, and possibly St. Mary, as worship sites.
Although the presentation included only the findings of the study and made no official declaration of intent, Gettings’ summary pointed to a new church as the solution for the parish’s logistical and financial challenges.“Being united under one roof,” he said, “will be a major step in helping us be united as a one-faith community together, forging a future of hope and opportunity.”
