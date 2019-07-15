Hundreds gathered in the New Castle High School auditorium Sunday morning to attend mass as well as the appointment of Fr. Joseph McCaffrey as pastor for the newly established Holy Spirit Parish.
“I first want to say how excited I am to be here today,” said Bishop David Zubik of the Pittsburgh diocese. “I’ve been looking forward to this for some weeks because I know how hard all of you have been working to come together from seven former parishes to one wonderful parish.”
Seven local Catholic churches merged into one parish on July 1, and will now be lead by McCaffrey and his pastoral team.
“As we depart on this journey together, I know that when we start off on a journey, there’s excitement and anticipation, but also a bit of fear,” said McCaffrey. “The fear of the unknown.”
Four masses were held over the weekend in a “Celebrating our Oneness in the Spirit” event, which brought parishioners from all seven dissolved parishes together in the beginning of a new chapter.
Zubik prompted parishioners, who almost filled the entire lower deck of the auditorium, to raise their hands when he named their former parish. About 20 to 30 people from each of the parishes were in attendance.
“We’ve come here today to celebrate what it means to be Church: people from different families, backgrounds and from different parishes,” said Zubik. “I just want to say once again ... how grateful I am to you for recognizing what it means to be Church.”
The merger was due to a decline in priests and parishioners across the Pittsburgh diocese.
Fr. Brendan Dawson, who was recently ordained by Zubik, begins his work as parochial vicar for Holy Spirit Parish today.
“Thank you, Father Brendan,” McCaffrey said in welcoming the new member of the parish. “The only thing is, he’s a little too tall,” he joked.
Dawson replaces former senior parochial vicar Rev. William Sipe who also begins his service today at four Lower Allegheny Valley parishes.
“It has been the great pleasure and wonderful gift to the city parishes and now to the wider area of Lawrence County to have had Bill with us for the past seven years,” wrote McCaffrey in a Holy Spirit Parish bulletin. “I am personally grateful to Fr. Bill for the assistance he has rendered to me and our entire pastoral team.”
McCaffrey returned to Lawrence County in 2018 as an administrator after serving as a pastor at Saints John and Paul Parish in Franklin Park for 16 years. He previously worked at St. James the Apostle Church in Pulaski as a pastor in 1995. He was ordinated in May 1987.
Zubik was ordained in May 1975. He was appointed as the 12th Bishop of Pittsburgh by Pope Benedict XVI in July 2007.
Dawson received his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Pittsburgh in 2011. He started his seminary studies the following year.
“I know He has great things planned for this community and for our parish,” said McCaffrey.
