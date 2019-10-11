The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest Celebration will be held Saturday on the grounds of the St. Joseph the Worker of the Holy Spirit Parish.
The fundraiser will run from noon to 8 p.m., and will feature a heated festival tent in the church parking lot at 1111 Cascade St., traditional German food, music and beer. Food also will be served and events held in the church hall which will be decorated in the traditional blue and white colors of Oktoberfest.
"It is patterned after the Traditional Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany," said Hans Kraus, who with his wife, Monica, and Amy Puff are co-chairing the event. "They are just concluding their event which drew 6 million people. We don't expect that many this year."
"The roots of the festival are in St. Joseph's Church which had a large German membership, Monica Kraus said.
She noted that the event has grown every year.
"We will have children's games and crafts, a stein-holding contest, a keg-tapping parade at 1:30 p.m. and a lot of food and music," she said.
Music will be provided by the Shenango High School choir, the Eintracht kinderchor, Majdel Jager, an authentic German Oktoberfest band from Pittsburgh and the Western Pennsylvania SNPJ Button Box band.
New this year will be a German Kunst Markt featuring handmade German crafts also on hand will be the Crane Room Brewery.
Monica Kraus said plans have been underway and the band booked since last year but planning meetings have been held since May.
Members of the combined seven former Lawrence County churches that make up Holy Spirit Parish came together to prepare for the celebration.
"Food is always a big draw," Monica Kraus said. This year's "decidedly German" menu includes wienerschnitzel, stuffed cabbage, bratwurst, sauerkraut, cabbage and noodles, German potato salad and soft pretzels. Deserts include German chocolate cake, homemade pies, apple dumplings and apple crisp.
"We also have hot dogs and a few other American-style foods," she said.
