New — it’s a recurring theme in Christianity.
For anyone who is in Christ, Paul writes in Second Corinthians, “all things are become new.”
In the Old Testament, Isaiah writes of God’s declaration to “not remember the former things, nor consider the things of old. Behold, I will do a new thing.”
Revelation speaks of “a new heaven and a new earth.”
OK, so Ecclesiastes does note that “there is nothing new under the sun.”
But that’s not stopping Father Joseph McCaffrey from inaugurating what he hopes will be a new tradition for Holy Spirit Parish.
Holy Spirit was formed in 2019 from a merger of seven parishes, but the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic practically right on its heels has inhibited the ability of the once-separate congregations to blend as one.
Thus, McCaffrey and parish leadership have planned a joint Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cascade Park, to be followed at noon by a picnic featuring food, fellowship and a variety of entertainment.
“Many times I hear people talk about what it means to be one parish, and they reflect so much on all of their memories of their former time in a former parish,” McCaffrey said. “But we are here together as one now, and the bigger question is ‘How can we make Holy Spirit Parish everything that all of our separate parishes were at one point?’ ”
The pastor suggests that the answer is for parishioners to be welcoming and open to each other, and to make the people around them feel welcome, accepted, loved and appreciated.
“A perfect way for us to do that is not just at Mass, because we’re still gathering for Mass in various places, but to come together in one place — a neutral place that doesn’t belong to anybody, but maybe belongs to everybody,” the parish pastor said.
According to parish facilitator Jean Pascale, the picnic will feature food trucks, live praise band music from noon to 1 and 3 to 4, the Red Coat Band from 1 to 3 and finally, the Dorals from 4 to 6. The Dorals’ performance will be open to the public as well as to parishioners.
“From 1 to 4,” Pascale said, “we have a hayride, a bocce competition, a corn hole competition and some other games for adults. We also have a children’s game area for the very young to grade 5.”
Parishioners who own classic cars will be bringing them to picnic to display as well.
“The whole point here is to build unity, and it’s nice we’re on a neutral site, and we’re glad to be able to use Cascade Park for that,” Pascale said. “We have many people who are stepping up to the plate to help, but we’re not asking anyone to do more than an hour’s worth of work (at the picnic) so everyone can sit back and enjoy it.
“That’s the point of it. We have name tags so we can get to know each other and build fellowship through doing it.”
The picnic is taking the place of the annual, end-of-summer St. Vitus Festival, which also was absent last year because of the pandemic.
McCaffrey has said that the picnic doesn’t mean that the festival will never return, but “we have to form some new traditions. We had seven different places that came into one, and we keep falling back on the old things that were done in various places.
“We’re one new community, and sometimes we need to come up with some new things that are part of a new family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.