The first Holy Spirit Festival will be held Aug. 7-10 at 910 S. Mercer St., New Castle.
The event spans four nights, beginning at 6 p.m., at St. Vitus grounds. The event is open to the public.
Admission is free.
Highlights include Fireworks by Starfire Corp.
and rides and concessions by Thomas Family Amusements. There will be game and Italian-American entertainment nightly. A grand raffle with $24,000 total prize money and a basket raffle will be drawn.
There will also be a Baby Doll Dance.
Homemade food menu includes nightly Italian dinner specials, plus Cavatelli, Pasta Fagiola, Italian sausage, meatballs, eggplant, kielbasa and steak sandwiches. There will also be chicken or lamb on the rod, in addition to pizza, pizza greens, fried dough, pepperoni puffs and Casa de Dolce (House of Italian Treats).
Entertainment schedule:
Wednesday, Aug. 7
6 to 9 p.m. — The Faiella’s Strolling Musicians.
6 to 8 p.m. — The Lawrence County Band.
Thursday, Aug. 8
5 to 7 p.m. — Steve Fazzini.
7 to 9 p.m. — The Red. Coat Band.
9:30 p.m. — Baby Doll Dance.
Friday, Aug. 9
5 to 7 p.m. — Gene Testa.
6 p.m. — Morra Tournament. 7 to 9 p.m. — Lawrence County Brass.
8 to 10 p.m. — The Dorals.
Saturday, Aug. 10
6 to 7:30 p.m. — Nunzio Burrelli.
8 to 10 p.m. — The Butch Nichols Band.
10:30 p.m. — Fireworks.
