Holy Spirit Parish will offer its own components to Saturday's Hometown Holiday Parade and Light Up Night celebration.
Friends of Catholic Education will have a float in the 3 p.m. parade.
In addition, the parish will host a Christmas Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parish center, across from St. Mary Church at the corner of North and Beaver streets.
The event will feature craft vendors, Santa and Mrs. Claus, basket and 50/50 raffles and food.
Hot food will include cavatelli, meatball sandwiches, eggplant sandwiches, eggplant and roasted red pepper sandwiches, traditional pizza, roasted red pepper/eggplant pizza along with pop or bottled water.
Also for sale will be nut rolls, cabbage rolls, potato, sauerkraut and jalepeno pierogies, homemade bread and quarts of sauce, meatballs or wedding soup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.