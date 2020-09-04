Winter’s coming, and time is running out on the ability to celebrate Mass outdoors.
Recognizing this, Holy Spirit Parish — which has been holding Saturday and Sunday worship in the parking lot of the former Sears store in Union Township — will open two of its seven church buildings Sept. 12 for the first post-pandemic weekend liturgies since March.
The parish also will be bringing its weekly parking lot confessions back inside — albeit minus the confessionals — before the month is out.
“We’ve been doing these outside Masses at the Sears parking lot, which have been very successful and well attended,” Father Joseph McCaffrey, Holy Spirit pastor, said. “But we know that we can’t be there forever, and that we do have to start transitioning into the church buildings.”
That starts Sept. 12, when liturgies will take place at 4 p.m. at both St. Vitus and St. Camillus churches. The number of parishioners will be limited to 25 percent capacity of each church, and the worship area and gyms in each building will be used for overflow.
Sunday Masses will continue to take place at 9 and 11 a.m. in the Union parking lot.
Confessions, which have been heard from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the St. Camillus parking lot, will be held during the same time at St. Vitus, starting Sept. 19.
“The biggest obstacle we’ve hit (in arranging for in-church Mass) is trying to get people to step up to help in ministry for being in the churches,” McCaffrey said. “We’ve had training sessions and appeals for younger people — not that there’s anything wrong with our older folks who do all these, but they’re more vulnerable. So to have less-vulnerable people doing these kinds of ministries — greeters, ushers, Eucharistic ministers — we needed to train people in the procedures that we have to have in the COVID world now.”
People also need to be in place to arrange seating for social distancing, and for sanitizing after Mass.
Of the parish’s seven churches, St. Vitus and St. Camillus were chosen because of their gyms, McCaffrey said.
At the former, 170 parishioners may be seated in the church, and 50 more in the gym and still be below the state-mandated 25 percent capacity. At. St. Camillus, the numbers are 120 and 90. Any more than that at either church, and some parishioners may be asked to attend Sunday parking lot Mass instead.
Pews will have six-foot markings, and chairs will be set up six feet apart in the gyms. Parishioners in the pews will be guided by ushers to go forward to receive communion. Those in the gyms will have communion brought to them, as is done in the parking lot Masses.
Masks will be required throughout the Mass. When worship concludes, pews will be dismissed by ushers, much like a wedding.
“It’s not an ideal situation, but that’s what we have,” McCaffrey said. “In our other buildings, you’d be accommodating even fewer people. And to sanitize, and to have all the help we’d need to do the liturgies in various sites, we just don’t have the people power to make that happen at this time.”
When confessions move indoors at St. Vitus the following week, the church’s confessionals will remain off limits.
“The space is too confined,” McCaffrey said. “So there will be a priest in the cry room at St. Vitus, and in the priest sacristy and then in the baptistry area near the one entrance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.