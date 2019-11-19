BY NANCY LOWRY
NEW CASTLE NEWS
The Holy Spirit Parish is ready for the reason for the season.
The Holy Spirit Parish’s Christmas Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the parish at St. Mary, Mother of Hope Parish.
The event is hosted by St. Vitus School, the only Catholic school within the parish, and sponsored by the parish itself.
Parish administrative facilitator Jean Pascale said the event grew out of the “Santa’s Lane” fundraiser formerly held in the school’s gym.
That event offered food and vendors, some providing inexpensive items the students could purchase for their families. But the space was small and limited the number of vendors who could participate, Pascale said.
“This is a big fundraiser for the school,” she said. ‘We moved it to a larger location at the corner of North and Beaver streets, which is handy to the Holiday Parade and Light Up New Castle events and the ice skating rink that will open that weekend.”
In addition, Saturday will feature a Breakfast with Santa from 9 to 11 a.m.
As usual, Pascale said, food is expected to be a draw to the event which will offer eat in or take out options from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The menu will include cavatelli, meatball sandwich, sausage sandwich with peppers and onions, eggplant sandwich, pizza by the slice, quarts of sauce, meatballs by the dozen and wedding soup by the quart.
Holiday foods also will be available. They include cabbage rolls, pierogi and nut rolls.
Since the seven Catholic churches in the county have merged into one — Holy Spirit Parish — all of the members of all of the former churches have been invited to take part in the festival, Pascale said.
“And the turnout has been tremendous. People have come out to work together.”
Pascale said she has been overseeing the pierogi project’s six sessions.
“I’m thrilled that we’ve had so many pull together for this. We’ll have 1,000 pierogi to sell.”
She said two types of the dough-filled dumplings will be available, those with the traditional potato filling and the jalapeno variety that had been developed by the St. Mary Church members.
The nut rolls, she said, are being made by the Women of Faith group of the church.
“They have 150 members,” she said.
“And I understand that the nut rolls are very good.”
The event also will include a Basket Raffle, offering a variety of specially-themed baskets, a 50/50 raffle and possibly as many as 40 vendors, many offering holiday crafts.
“This will be big, it will be beautiful and we hope everyone turns out to support our school,” Pascale said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.